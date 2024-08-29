MorseLife Hosts Donor Luncheon with Mona Golabek

Mona Golabek CAPEHART Sondra and David Mack CAPEHART Keith and Stephen Levin CAPEHART Phylliss and Bill Mack CAPEHART Ann and Bob Fromer CAPEHART Judy Berkowitz and Jean Sharf CAPEHART Ellen and Ed Wolf CAPEHART Susie Mendik, Andy Stark CAPEHART

To celebrate generosity and the arts, the MorseLife Health System recently honored its donors with a luncheon highlighted by a moving performance by author, singer and pianist Mona Golabek. Hosted at a private club in Palm Beach, the event wrapped up a series of donor events marking MorseLife’s 40 years as a lifeline to seniors in Palm Beach County.

Founder and president of the Hold on to Your Music foundation, Golabek is a Grammy-nominated recording artist and internationally renowned concert pianist taught by her mother, Holocaust survivor Lisa Jura. Her mother’s story inspired Golabek’s book, The Children of Willesden Lane and the stage adaptation, The Pianist of Willesden Lane. Mona’s father, Michel Golabek, was a French resistance fighter honored with the Croix de Guerre. Her discography features celebrated works and collaborations, including the voices of Meryl Streep and Audrey Hepburn, showcasing her commitment to preserving the music that saved her mother’s life and honoring the legacy of both her parents.

“At the heart of MorseLife’s mission lies a deeply-rooted reverence for Jewish tradition, a tradition that teaches us the importance of community, compassion and resilience,” said President and CEO Keith Myers. “Mona Golabek’s stirring performance not only showcased her extraordinary talent but also echoed the strength and spirit of those values, bringing to life her family’s history during WWII. Her artistry serves as a vivid illustration of how the arts can illuminate our past, inspire our present and guide us towards a future where such stories of courage and perseverance continue to be told and honored. Today, more than ever, we are reminded of the critical role that art plays in our lives as a source of beauty, hope and transformation and how generosity and philanthropy can truly impact the lives of those around us.”

The luncheon also served as an opportunity for donors to learn more about the impact of their contributions, with updates on upcoming projects and initiatives at MorseLife, including the new Hospice and Palliative Care program.

MorseLife has been celebrating its 40th anniversary milestone throughout the season and is embarking on a 40th anniversary campaign. The nonprofit remains devoted to its mission to improve the lives of seniors through innovative and compassionate health care, housing and supportive services. As a charitable, not-for-profit organization, its programs include independent and assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, memory long-term care, private and skilled home health care, Hospice, palliative care, meals-on-wheels, Cannabis-based therapies, care management and counseling, homebound Mitzvah program, MorseLife Foundation and PACE – Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, which touches the lives of 3,600 seniors each day.