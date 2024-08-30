Passmore Caviar Presents Special Labor Day Offer in the Hamptons

Enjoy Passmore Caviat in the Hamptons for Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day, elevate your celebration with a touch of luxury! For a limited time only, fans of luxury bites can enjoy 24% off Passmore‘s exclusive selection of California Maker’s Private Reserve caviar and Kaluga Reserve. Whether you’re hosting a grand feast, a cozy gathering, or an after party following The Surf Lodge, Passmore’s premium caviar will make the occasion truly unforgettable.

The Hamptons 2024 Labor Day exclusive offer for Dan’s readers includes 24% off premium caviar, and complimentary same day delivery in The Hamptons.

Order Before 6 p.m. each day, starting today and continuing through Labor Day, to secure your deal.

Both offerings below will include a visit to your doorstep from Michael Passmore, founder of Passmore founder and caviar maker, himself.

125g Tin of Maker’s Private Reserve: $1140 (normally $1500 plus overnight shipping)

125g Tin of Kaluga Reserve: $266 (normally $350 plus overnight shipping)

Don’t miss out — Passmore’s local inventory is very limited, and this exclusive offer is only available until 6 p.m. on Labor Day!

Make this Labor Day truly exceptional, and cheers to a luxurious holiday in the Hamptons with Passmore Caviar

Offer valid only on Labor Day 2024. Complimentary delivery within The Hamptons. Terms and conditions apply. Not in The Hamptons this Labor Day? Shipping is available and complimentary with this offer. Visit passmorecaviar.com