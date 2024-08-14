Passmore Caviar Founder Michael Passmore Serves Luxury at Dan’s White Party

Passmore Caviar founder Michael Passmore is serving his luxurious roe to VIP ticket holders at Dan’s White Party — the epic culmination of the Dan’s Taste series, hosted by celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli at the renowned hotspot Gurney’s Montauk this Saturday, August 17.

Wear your hottest whites and enjoy top cuisine from the East End headlined by Gurney’s renowned chefs. Sip smooth cocktails, wines and beer while overlooking the ocean and dance the night away enjoying a cool ocean breeze.

A Talk with Passmore Caviar Founder Michael Passmore

What’s your favorite summer ingredient, and will you incorporate it into your offerings for the event?

Caviar is our favorite ingredient, and we are looking forward to topping our dishes with it!

How did you get into this line of work?

My neighbor was a renowned aquaculturist and this piqued my interest as I considered what to do with my ranch. Fast forward a few years and I was in the local farmer’s markets where some of the best chefs in the world found me and my fresh fish, as well as my caviar. From there, I knew that I would focus on serving the finest fresh fish and caviar across the US.

What’s the story behind your dish/drink that makes it a perfect fit for the White Party?

White rice cracker with our smoked sturgeon and puree of local peaches from Milk Pail farms, with a dollop of Passmore Reserve caviar and a Balsam Farms flower a’top. The perfect summer White Party bite!

Can you describe any unique elements that will be featured by your business at the event?

We’ve selected the best caviar to pair with the dishes created by Gurney’s Executive Chef Mbada Danso. This caviar was produced on our ranch in Northern California, by Michael Passmore and his team this January.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My biggest inspiration is making the finest caviar and elevating the craft while indulging in the opportunity to serve my customers

Please describe your product/service in five words.

Farm, curate, and make outstanding caviar.

What are you most excited for at the event?

We are most looking forward to engaging with new and returning guests, introducing them to our caviar, and celebrating the collaboration with Gurney’s and Dan’s Papers. Seeing how our caviar pairs with the dishes created by Chef Mbada and experiencing the vibrant atmosphere of the event — it’s always exciting to be part of such a fantastic gathering and to connect with fellow caviar lovers.

