Rand Luxury Presents Annual Car Show
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
08/23/2024
Cass Almendral, Kate IvKimberly Goff
Cindy Young with Charlie Bear YoungKimberly Goff
Cohiba Cigar Maker/Blender Sean WilliamsKimberly Goff
Jin Jin JiangKimberly Goff
Julia and Shlomo HaartKimberly Goff
Hosts Ken and Maria FishelKimberly Goff
Lindsey Sichel Rubinstein, Roger and Ilene SichelKimberly Goff
Lori Hines, Katie RozziKimberly Goff
Megan ConklinKimberly Goff
Patti Kenner, Congresswoman Carolyn MaloneyKimberly Goff
PBS’s Neil Rosen, Zoya, Arfa AlmedKimberly Goff
Rolise RachelKimberly Goff
Ruth Miller, Jean Shafiroff, Maria Fisel, Andrea Warshaw Wernick, Elizabeth SteimbergKimberly Goff
Stella Chiu, Jane Teseo, Sergio Nicolosi, Greer Rand with JuniorKimberly Goff
Susan Friend with Ace, Anthony Sabia with TailsKimberly Goff
Susanna Bowling, Roger and Ilene SichelKimberly Goff
Vanessa and Kurt LeggardKimberly Goff
Viktor Seibert, Malvina Lys-DobradinKimberly Goff
Yugen Wang, Julia LeonovichKimberly Goff
Bradford Rand and Andrew Levitt of RAND LUXURY had their annual Hamptons Concours, an event held at the private Bridgehampton estate of hosts Ken and Maria Fishel.
The gathering showcased over $100 million worth of rare Ferraris and Porsches.
The event’s proceeds benefited the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).
An adoption truck filled with dogs looking for new homes could be found on-site.