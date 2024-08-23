Event & Party Photos

Rand Luxury Presents Annual Car Show

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 08/23/2024

Steve TabbKimberly Goff

Cass Almendral, Kate IvKimberly Goff

Cindy Young with Charlie Bear YoungKimberly Goff

Cohiba Cigar Maker/Blender Sean WilliamsKimberly Goff

Evan LyonsKimberly Goff

Jin Jin JiangKimberly Goff

Julia and Shlomo HaartKimberly Goff

Hosts Ken and Maria FishelKimberly Goff

Lindsey Sichel Rubinstein, Roger and Ilene SichelKimberly Goff

Lori Hines, Katie RozziKimberly Goff

Megan ConklinKimberly Goff

Patti Kenner, Congresswoman Carolyn MaloneyKimberly Goff

PBS’s Neil Rosen, Zoya, Arfa AlmedKimberly Goff

Rolise RachelKimberly Goff

Ruth Miller, Jean Shafiroff, Maria Fisel, Andrea Warshaw Wernick, Elizabeth SteimbergKimberly Goff

Stella Chiu, Jane Teseo, Sergio Nicolosi, Greer Rand with JuniorKimberly Goff

Susan Friend with Ace, Anthony Sabia with TailsKimberly Goff

Susanna Bowling, Roger and Ilene SichelKimberly Goff

Vanessa and Kurt LeggardKimberly Goff

Viktor Seibert, Malvina Lys-DobradinKimberly Goff

Yugen Wang, Julia LeonovichKimberly Goff

Bradford Rand and Andrew Levitt of RAND LUXURY had their annual Hamptons Concours, an event held at the private Bridgehampton estate of hosts Ken and Maria Fishel.

The gathering showcased over $100 million worth of rare Ferraris and Porsches.

The event’s proceeds benefited the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).

An adoption truck filled with dogs looking for new homes could be found on-site.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles