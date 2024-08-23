Rand Luxury Presents Annual Car Show

Steve Tabb Kimberly Goff Cass Almendral, Kate Iv Kimberly Goff Cindy Young with Charlie Bear Young Kimberly Goff Cohiba Cigar Maker/Blender Sean Williams Kimberly Goff Evan Lyons Kimberly Goff Jin Jin Jiang Kimberly Goff Julia and Shlomo Haart Kimberly Goff Hosts Ken and Maria Fishel Kimberly Goff Lindsey Sichel Rubinstein, Roger and Ilene Sichel Kimberly Goff Lori Hines, Katie Rozzi Kimberly Goff Megan Conklin Kimberly Goff Patti Kenner, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Kimberly Goff PBS’s Neil Rosen, Zoya, Arfa Almed Kimberly Goff Rolise Rachel Kimberly Goff Ruth Miller, Jean Shafiroff, Maria Fisel, Andrea Warshaw Wernick, Elizabeth Steimberg Kimberly Goff Stella Chiu, Jane Teseo, Sergio Nicolosi, Greer Rand with Junior Kimberly Goff Susan Friend with Ace, Anthony Sabia with Tails Kimberly Goff Susanna Bowling, Roger and Ilene Sichel Kimberly Goff Vanessa and Kurt Leggard Kimberly Goff Viktor Seibert, Malvina Lys-Dobradin Kimberly Goff Yugen Wang, Julia Leonovich Kimberly Goff

Bradford Rand and Andrew Levitt of RAND LUXURY had their annual Hamptons Concours, an event held at the private Bridgehampton estate of hosts Ken and Maria Fishel.

The gathering showcased over $100 million worth of rare Ferraris and Porsches.

The event’s proceeds benefited the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).

An adoption truck filled with dogs looking for new homes could be found on-site.