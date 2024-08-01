Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, August 1-8, 2024

The HooDoo Loungers

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, August 1-8, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

John Monteleone: Art of Guitar Festival

Thursday-Saturday, August 1-3

Enjoy a weekend of exhibitions, demonstrations, workshops and performances by artists like John Monteleone, Steve Solerno, Frank Vignola and Pasquale Grasso.

725 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org/monteleone

The Ultimate Variety Show

Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.

Rock out to the music of Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Ray Charles and others, as performed by The Edwards Twins at The Suffolk.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Dances in the Park: The Hoodoo Loungers

Monday, August 5, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the classic soul of the HooDoo Loungers in Mitchell Park! The concert is free, but you’ll need to bring your own blanket or chair.

115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Sangria Tuesday at Pindar Vineyards

Tuesday, August 6, 4 p.m.

Sip on sangria, watch the sunset and listen to live music every Tuesday at Pindar Vineyards. The deck bar will serve wines by the glass and bottle as well as pizza. Haig Mathosian provides this week’s entertainment.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, August 2, 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy live music, food, beverages and shopping on Love Lane in Mattituck. There will also be kids’ activities and visits from local community groups.

Love Lane, Mattituck. info@mattituckchamber.org, mattituckchamber.org

Tai Chi in the Park

Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m.

Improve your health, flexibility and coordination while making new friends in Mitchell Park. Beginners are welcome and no registration is required.

15 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Cardboard Boat Race

Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m.

Create your own vessel using cardboard and duct tape and watch it set sail on the Peconic River! A Youth Regatta, Grand National Regatta, games, activities and an awards show will all be part of the fun.

Downtown Riverhead. 631-440-1350, downtownriverhead.org

Exploring the Night Sky

Saturday, August 3, 9 p.m.

Explore and learn about summer constellations at the Custer Observatory! Bring your blanket or chair and an inquisitive mind. There is a fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children under 16.

1115 Main Bayview Avenue, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Betty’s Boutique Summer PopUp

Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Don’t miss this popup boutique at AFAR to raise money for the North Fork Animal Welfare League. Items for sale include tanks, dresses, sandals and home decor. Donations are welcome and the event will take place rain or shine!

15900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org

Balos Food Truck & Artist PopUp: Chris Hamilton

Saturday, August 3, 1 p.m.

Enjoy North Fork seafood with a Latin flair while checking out inspired prints by photographer Chris Hamilton at Bedell Cellars.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Dinner in the Vines

Saturday, August 3, 7 p.m.

Enjoy dinner under the summer sky with Chef François Payard, an acclaimed French pastry chef, at RGNY Wines.

6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Adult Ceramics Classes with Jude Amsel

August 6-23

Enjoy ceramics classes in the clay studio at the Shelter Island Historical Society. Jude Amsel’s work is represented in museums and galleries throughout the country.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Cheeseboard Styling at Lieb

Wednesday, August 7, 5:30 p.m.

Assemble a charcuterie board using cheese and curated meats at Lieb Cellars. There is a fee of $60, and reservations are recommended.

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Greenport Gallery Walk

Friday, August 2

Greenport galleries are open late on the first Friday of every month, allowing you to stroll downtown and enjoy the art. Some galleries will also offer special promotions.

Downtown Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Reflextions Art in the Park

Saturday, August 3, 8

Enjoy a walkable, interactive experience featuring illuminated sculptural exhibits and live music by Streetwise. The best viewing is just after sunset.

Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. reflextionsriverhead.com

