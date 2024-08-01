Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, August 1-8, 2024
Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, August 1-8, 2024.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
John Monteleone: Art of Guitar Festival
Thursday-Saturday, August 1-3
Enjoy a weekend of exhibitions, demonstrations, workshops and performances by artists like John Monteleone, Steve Solerno, Frank Vignola and Pasquale Grasso.
725 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org/monteleone
The Ultimate Variety Show
Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.
Rock out to the music of Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Ray Charles and others, as performed by The Edwards Twins at The Suffolk.
118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Dances in the Park: The Hoodoo Loungers
Monday, August 5, 7:30 p.m.
Don’t miss the classic soul of the HooDoo Loungers in Mitchell Park! The concert is free, but you’ll need to bring your own blanket or chair.
115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com
Sangria Tuesday at Pindar Vineyards
Tuesday, August 6, 4 p.m.
Sip on sangria, watch the sunset and listen to live music every Tuesday at Pindar Vineyards. The deck bar will serve wines by the glass and bottle as well as pizza. Haig Mathosian provides this week’s entertainment.
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
First Fridays on Love Lane
Friday, August 2, 6-9 p.m.
Enjoy live music, food, beverages and shopping on Love Lane in Mattituck. There will also be kids’ activities and visits from local community groups.
Love Lane, Mattituck. info@mattituckchamber.org, mattituckchamber.org
Tai Chi in the Park
Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m.
Improve your health, flexibility and coordination while making new friends in Mitchell Park. Beginners are welcome and no registration is required.
15 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com
Cardboard Boat Race
Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m.
Create your own vessel using cardboard and duct tape and watch it set sail on the Peconic River! A Youth Regatta, Grand National Regatta, games, activities and an awards show will all be part of the fun.
Downtown Riverhead. 631-440-1350, downtownriverhead.org
Exploring the Night Sky
Saturday, August 3, 9 p.m.
Explore and learn about summer constellations at the Custer Observatory! Bring your blanket or chair and an inquisitive mind. There is a fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children under 16.
1115 Main Bayview Avenue, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Betty’s Boutique Summer PopUp
Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Don’t miss this popup boutique at AFAR to raise money for the North Fork Animal Welfare League. Items for sale include tanks, dresses, sandals and home decor. Donations are welcome and the event will take place rain or shine!
15900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org
Balos Food Truck & Artist PopUp: Chris Hamilton
Saturday, August 3, 1 p.m.
Enjoy North Fork seafood with a Latin flair while checking out inspired prints by photographer Chris Hamilton at Bedell Cellars.
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com
Dinner in the Vines
Saturday, August 3, 7 p.m.
Enjoy dinner under the summer sky with Chef François Payard, an acclaimed French pastry chef, at RGNY Wines.
6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com
Adult Ceramics Classes with Jude Amsel
August 6-23
Enjoy ceramics classes in the clay studio at the Shelter Island Historical Society. Jude Amsel’s work is represented in museums and galleries throughout the country.
16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org
Cheeseboard Styling at Lieb
Wednesday, August 7, 5:30 p.m.
Assemble a charcuterie board using cheese and curated meats at Lieb Cellars. There is a fee of $60, and reservations are recommended.
13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
Greenport Gallery Walk
Friday, August 2
Greenport galleries are open late on the first Friday of every month, allowing you to stroll downtown and enjoy the art. Some galleries will also offer special promotions.
Downtown Greenport. greenportvillage.com
Reflextions Art in the Park
Saturday, August 3, 8
Enjoy a walkable, interactive experience featuring illuminated sculptural exhibits and live music by Streetwise. The best viewing is just after sunset.
Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. reflextionsriverhead.com
