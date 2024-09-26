5,480 Bowls of Cereal Donated to Boca Helping Hands

Jett and Luke Justin The Buzz Agency

Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All for the fourth year in a row, commemorated September’s Hunger Action Month by hosting a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton.

Those who donated one or more unopened cereal boxes before the Florida Atlantic vs. FIU football game 6 p.m. kickoff got into the game for free, with all donations going to BHH’s Pantry Bag clients.

Food drive participants donated 548 boxes of cereal, equating to 5,480 bowls and 603 pounds of food.

“We were so pleased that so many people came out from the community to donate cereal – especially with some rain showers leading up to the game,” said Greg Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands. “Cereal is one of the least donated items to food banks across the country, which means underserved kids and families do not always get to start their day with a nutritious breakfast.”

Cereal4All was started by 16-year-old twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin of Boca Raton when they were just eight years old.

After volunteering at Boca Helping, Jett and Luke organized their first cereal drive for BHH at their elementary school in 2016.

Over the last eight years, the boys have expanded the program to 20 schools in Palm Beach County as well as to schools in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington to benefit their own local food banks.

“Cereal4all succeeds because so many other students share our love for cereal,” said Luke Justin. “It encourages them to connect with the hunger and well-being of others on a more personal level.”