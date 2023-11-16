Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade Returns

The Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade is back in Boca (BHH)

Boca Helping Hands’ 19th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade initiative is almost done! Each year, the organization feeds about 3,500 people in need by providing a turkey in a box filled with all the ingredients for a family feast.

The Boca Raton-based nonprofit will distribute the boxes to Pantry Bag Program clients this weekend before Thanksgiving, Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19, at drive-thru distribution locations in east Boca Raton, west Boca, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and Lake Worth.

“We are so grateful to the community each year for their food drives and Thanksgiving box donations,” said BHH Executive Director Greg Hazle. “Their generosity means that people who would not otherwise be able to sit down for a holiday meal can enjoy one with their family.”

The Boca Helping Hands donation drive comes after South Florida endured a 9% inflation rate that was the highest in the nation and twice the national average, causing many residents to struggle to put food on the table.

The public can help by donating the $29.72 cost of a box online at bocahelpinghands.org/thanksgiving.