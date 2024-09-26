East End Jazz to Celebrate Duke Ellington’s 125th Birthday with Workshop

Olivia Foschi & Iris Ornig Quartet

When Iris Ornig, the founder and director of East End Jazz, first started playing the bass, she was introduced to the magic of music through smooth melodies of Duke Ellington’s “Satin Doll” and “Take the ‘A’ Train.” But what truly inspired her was not just the music itself; it was Ellington’s kindness that shaped her approach to both jazz and community.

“I realized that the community is not doing things together and in jazz, improvisation, having fun is a big factor,” she said. “I just have that as my medium to reach out to the community and get them together.”

Ornig, who moved to New York City in 2003 from Germany, said she spent a lot of time with herself. Music became the thing that spoke to her because she did not want to pursue work that felt “rigid” like a typical 9-to-5. For her, music is freedom. She said she believes it needs to be shared and asks people to “just be kind to music.”

East End Jazz is just the way for Ornig to create community through music. Next week, musicians and enthusiasts alike are invited to step into the world of Ellington, with an interactive workshop that dives into the melodies that made his music unforgettable.

“He has a big influence for a lot of musicians,” Ornig said of Ellington. “Also he has a big influence on me, because every time, if you read something about him he was the kindest man on earth and that’s something which I also tried to approach.”

Nearly five months after what would have been the accomplished jazz composer’s 125th birthday, Ornig, along with vocalist Oliva Foschi will honor his legacy at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27. They’ll guide participants, who are asked to come with an open mind, through exercises that explore Ellington’s techniques and after—a performance will feature renditions of some of his most iconic pieces like “In a Sentimental Mood,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).

Though the pioneering American jazz composer, pianist and bandleader was born in Washington, D.C., Ellington’s connection to New York City is particularly significant. In the 1920s, he cemented himself as a central figure in the Harlem Renaissance. His innovative works transformed the genre and he broke down racial barriers in the arts. His legacy endures through his extensive catalog of compositions and his influence on generations of musicians, like Ornig.

“I really want to do something good for the community,” Ornig said of East End Jazz.

It’s her hope with East End Jazz to bring people together through music. The nonprofit seeks to connect people, regardless of age and background, using educational programming, performances and collaboration.

“We believe that jazz is a universal language that can bring people together,” Ornig said. “Our goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone can experience the magic of jazz.”

Olivia Foschi, Iris Ornig and band performs at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport, on Friday, September 27.

For tickets and more information, visit lp.constantcontactpages.com.