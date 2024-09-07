Kizzy T's Pop Up, Lobster Roll Specials & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Enjoy lobster roll specials this week on the East End “Food Seen”

Although the busy season may be coming to an end, there are still plenty of dishes to try and savor on the East End. Don’t miss out on these exciting foodie happenings taking place from now through the fall!

Kizzy T’s has announced an all new pop-up coming to East Hampton, just in time for the fall season ahead! Besos at Kizzy T’s is bringing vibrant Latin flavor through a diverse menu of small plates, mains and refreshing Latin-inspired drinks available now until their Dia de los Muertos celebration. Indulge in delicious cuisine such as red pepper and goat cheese croquettes with walnut and cilantro pesto, chicken empanadas, shrimp, octopus and sea bass ceviche, mojo pork with rice, black beans and mustard sauce, grilled fluke with mango habanero sauce and coconut rice and so much more. Sip on refreshing Latin classics including Caiprirnha with Leblon Cachaça, brown sugar and lime, a Pisco Sour with Chicha Morada, lime and Amargo bitters, a passion fruit margarita and more. Stop in to enjoy the pop-up and visit their website for more information on the pop-up and to view their menus.

The summer season is winding down, but that doesn’t mean the dining scene is ending! Restaurants such as El Verano in Southampton and Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton will be keeping their doors open through September.

El Verano brings the flavors of Mexico to the Hamptons with signature dishes like the Tuna Tostada with avocado and chipotle aioli and the sizzling Carne Asada served with handmade tortillas. Pair them with their tasty cocktails like a frozen margarita or the Mezcal Negroni in their inviting outdoor space.

Elaia Estiatorio offers an authentic Greek dining experience that transports you straight to the Mediterranean! The feeling of Kefi, the Greek word for “life of a good time,” can be found when dining at Elaia in their relaxed yet refined setting. Indulge in dishes such as their grilled octopus, perfectly charred and served with fava bean purée or lamb chops marinated in Greek herbs. Complement your meal with a selection from their carefully curated Greek wine list or a classic cocktail with a Greek twist. Visit their websites to secure your tables.

Cowfish in Hampton Bays is keeping the cocktails flowing through the off-season with happy hours on weekdays from 3–5 p.m.! Sip on half-off well pours, rum punch, signature margaritas, select wines by the glass and beer. Live music takes place on Friday nights from 7–10 p.m. if you want to get your groove on after a rum punch. Treat yourself to their delicious brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The braised pork benedict or the hazelnut berry French toast are must-try dishes. Check out their website for all of their menus and to make reservations!

Did you know?

Bennett Shellfish, located on Second House Road in Montauk, sells incredible lobster rolls with a 2-for-1 deal of $30 every day! The cash-only business is run by Kimberly and Clint, who have been fishermen in Montauk for 14 generations. In addition to their lobster rolls, they also sell locally caught fish and an assortment of baked goods. If you’re looking for an affordable but delicious lobster roll in Montauk, you have to check them out.

Bits & Bites:

With fall on the way, The Wine Room in Hampton Bays has already begun planning their happenings! Stay tuned for onsite events such as local vineyard meet & greet tastings, wine education classes, oyster & sushi nights in collaboration with Lighthouse Seafood and more.

Clam Bar will be closing Columbus Day weekend, which means there’s only seven weekends left to get your lobster roll fix in!

If you love karaoke, you have got to join in on the fun at Almond in Bridgehampton! They will now be hosting their fan-favorite karaoke nights on Saturday nights starting this weekend. Get in there and sing like no one is watching!

Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton is open year-round, and if you didn’t secure a reservation this summer, now’s your chance! Get in there and try their mouthwatering spicy rigatoni. You won’t regret it.

Oktoberfest is starting on September 21! Rowdy Hall will be celebrating with specials and lots of beer to go around. Stay tuned to their socials for more information!

Food Quote: “Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.”

– Alan D. Wolfelt