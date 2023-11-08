Kizzy Tavern's East Hampton Launch Party Draws Local Luminaries

(L to R) Lisa Dortch, John Loeffler, Sue Kort, Debbie Loeffler at Kizzy Tavern in East Hampton, Photo: Bill McCuddy

The excuse was a birthday party for Chef David Hart‘s wife Sara Adams — the dynamic dining duo behind K Pasa in Sag Harbor and the recently opened Kumiso in East Hampton now have a late-night spot for hipsters to hang. It’s called Kizzy Tavern or ‘Kizzy T’s’ and it’s in the former ‘O’ by Kissaki across from the Red Horse Market.

“Attracting locals and keeping them happy has always been the goal,” Hart says. “We’re here all year round, 365 days a year,” he added.

East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen attended the opening with his wife Lisa. “David has really figured it out,” Larsen said. “Make it a local place that appeals to tourists and our part-time residents. And employ people year round which is very important,” he continued.

Other local fans on hand included music executives Dave Dyer and John Loeffler, real estate brokers Debbie Loeffler and Charlie Esposito, and Serafina owner Goran Jokic.

The Kizzy Tavern bar and restaurant features smashed burgers, chicken wings and salmon rice cakes. Most all the menu items cost less than $20.

There’s also a trendy black-and-white pool table, ring toss and table shuffleboard.

“Whether you’re looking for a casual hangout or a fun night on the town, Kizzy Tavern has you covered,” the owners explain online.

“This is just what the Hamptons needs,” says Bridgehampton equestrian Sue Kort. “I’m bringing my next ‘Girl’s Night’ here.”

Kizzy Tavern, aka Kizzy T’s, is located at 47 Montauk Highway in East Hampton. Doors open at 5 p.m. and they stay open late. Call 631-604-5585.

