Hampton Synagogue Screens 'Blind Spot' Doc on Campus Antisemitism

City University of New York protest featured in “Blind Spot,” a new documentary about campus antisemitism

Blind Spot, a new documentary exploring antisemitism on college campuses, will have an exclusive screening in Westhampton Beach on October 5 preceding the film’s world premiere in November.

Headed by Executive Producer Leonard Gold with Ironbound Films, Blind Spot features the stories of over two dozen college students across America who have experienced and witnessed Aantisemitism on their campuses and are actively fighting to defend their Jewish identities.

The documentary began production over a year before October 7, 2023, and depicts the harsh realities Jewish students faced prior to the terrorist attacks in Israel, and the uproar in antisemitic sentiments that followed.

The film, which Gold is calling “a modern day civil-rights story and call to action,” also includes testimonies from an array of community leaders, elected officials, directors of Jewish campus life and activists’ lawyers from across the political spectrum who share their thoughts on campus hatred and how to put an end to it.

The screening will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach. Following the screening, Gold will partake in a Q&A session joined by Elliot Sadoff, a student featured in the film.

Blind Spot will make its official world premiere at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan on November 24.

Admission to the event is free, and guests can register to attend by emailing rsvp@thehamptonsynogague.org