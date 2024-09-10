Israel Tennis & Education Centers Host Pickleball Tournament

Alec and Jeff Zuckerman, ITEC Alum and Exec. VP of Development Yoni Yair, Shari Israel Zuckerman Courtesy of ITEC Amy and David Eisen, Yoni Yair Courtesy of ITEC Event Chairs Stacey and Neil Greenbaum with Team Courtesy of ITEC Gail Bernstein, Andy Edelman Courtesy of ITEC Greenbaum Family with ITEC Staff and Team Courtesy of ITEC ITEC Alum and Dev. VP Noam Yitzchaki, Corey, Ashley and Neil Greenbaum, Liron, Amit, Shaadi, Miley, Rani Courtesy of ITEC ITEC Alum and Dev. VP Noam Yitzchaki, Gail Bernstein, Andrew Edelman, Shaadi, Rani, Miley, Liron, Amit, Tennis Club Manager Bobby Lum, ITEC Alum and Exec. VP of Development Yoni Yair Courtesy of ITEC ITEC Alum Bar Botzer, Henry Cohen Courtesy of ITEC ITEC Team Shaadi, Rani, MIley, Liron, Amit Courtesy of ITEC Meryl and Harvey Manes Courtesy of ITEC Neil Greenbaum, Lisa and Jeff Tabman Courtesy of ITEC Rabbi Jensen, Yoni Yair, Liron, Rabbi Marc Schneier Courtesy of ITEC WHB Community Children Courtesy of ITEC Yoni Yair, Shaadi, Event Chair Neil Greenbaum, ITEC Board Member Evan Ratner, Amit, ITEC Alum and Dev. VP Noam Yitzchaki Courtesy of ITEC

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation (ITEC) held a pickleball tournament at the Westhampton Beach Tennis & Sport, hosted by Event Chairs Stacey and Neil Greenbaum, alongside Club Manager Bobby Lum.

The event brought together ITEC staff, alumni and members of the Westhampton Beach community for an afternoon of friendly competition and camaraderie.

As one of the largest children’s social services agencies in Israel, ITEC used the tournament to foster connections between its mission and the local community, highlighting the organization’s commitment to empowering children through sports and education.