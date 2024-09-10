Events & Entertainment

Israel Tennis & Education Centers Host Pickleball Tournament

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 09/10/2024

Alec and Jeff Zuckerman, ITEC Alum and Exec. VP of Development Yoni Yair, Shari Israel ZuckermanCourtesy of ITEC

Amy and David Eisen, Yoni YairCourtesy of ITEC

Event Chairs Stacey and Neil Greenbaum with TeamCourtesy of ITEC

Gail Bernstein, Andy EdelmanCourtesy of ITEC

Greenbaum Family with ITEC Staff and TeamCourtesy of ITEC

ITEC Alum and Dev. VP Noam Yitzchaki, Corey, Ashley and Neil Greenbaum, Liron, Amit, Shaadi, Miley, RaniCourtesy of ITEC

ITEC Alum and Dev. VP Noam Yitzchaki, Gail Bernstein, Andrew Edelman, Shaadi, Rani, Miley, Liron, Amit, Tennis Club Manager Bobby Lum, ITEC Alum and Exec. VP of Development Yoni YairCourtesy of ITEC

ITEC Alum Bar Botzer, Henry CohenCourtesy of ITEC

ITEC Team Shaadi, Rani, MIley, Liron, AmitCourtesy of ITEC

Meryl and Harvey ManesCourtesy of ITEC

Neil Greenbaum, Lisa and Jeff TabmanCourtesy of ITEC

Rabbi Jensen, Yoni Yair, Liron, Rabbi Marc SchneierCourtesy of ITEC

WHB Community ChildrenCourtesy of ITEC

Yoni Yair, Shaadi, Event Chair Neil Greenbaum, ITEC Board Member Evan Ratner, Amit, ITEC Alum and Dev. VP Noam YitzchakiCourtesy of ITEC

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation (ITEC) held a pickleball tournament at the Westhampton Beach Tennis & Sport, hosted by Event Chairs Stacey and Neil Greenbaum, alongside Club Manager Bobby Lum.

The event brought together ITEC staff, alumni and members of the Westhampton Beach community for an afternoon of friendly competition and camaraderie.

As one of the largest children’s social services agencies in Israel, ITEC used the tournament to foster connections between its mission and the local community, highlighting the organization’s commitment to empowering children through sports and education.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles