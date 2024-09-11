Justin Timberlake Cops Plea in Sag Harbor DWI Case, Reports Say

Justin Timberlake mugshot (Sag Harbor Village Police)

“Cry Me a River” singer Justin Timberlake has reportedly struck a plea deal with prosecutors to resolve his alleged drunken-driving case in Sag Harbor.

The former Disney Mouseketeer is scheduled to appear Friday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, where he is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired in exchange for authorities dropping a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, according to the Associated Press and other news outlets citing anonymous sources.

“Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated,” the Yogi Bear actor’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., had told reporters outside of the courthouse in July. Last month, Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace scolded Burke for comments Burke made to the media and threatened to impose a gag order on the pop star’s lawyer.

A Sag Harbor Village Police officer arrested the “Bye Bye Bye” singer, who is free without bail, for DWI after he left the American Hotel on June 18. The 10-time Grammy winner’s 2025 BMW was pulled over for blowing a stop sign and swerving before Timberlake failed a field sobriety test, police have said.

Shortly later, artist Robert Lohman’s creation of an Andy Warhol-inspired print, “Tuesday Night Out,” depicting Timberlake’s mugshot in four colors, with shades of pink, green and blue, created a buzz at Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor.

A month after the arrest, authorities had to refile the charges due to a procedural error in the court documents initially submitted to the court.

Burke declined to comment on the reports.