LDV Hospitality & East End Taste Celebrate Partnership

Adam Giladi, Jessica Mackin, Vanessa Gordon, Noë Brown Dante Crichlow Camila Escopelle, Devanshi Garg Sareen Dante Crichlow Alexander Hankin, Elizabeth Kurpis Dante Crichlow Hillary Jean, Sara Shala, Elizabeth Kurpis Dante Crichlow Kimberly Rosario, Camila Escopelle, Sara Shala, Vanessa Gordon, Annabelle DeGrazio, Devanshi Garg Sareen Dante Crichlow Linsey Davis, Vanessa Gordon, Mark Solomon Evans Dante Crichlow Vanessa Gordon, Charles Dieujuste Dante Crichlow

Hamptons tastemaker Vanessa Gordon hosted a luncheon at the Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton to celebrate the partnership between LDV Hospitality and East End Taste.

Guests enjoyed an open bar featuring cocktails crafted by Giacomo Ellena, Director of Bars for LDV Hospitality.

The luncheon menu was prepared by Chef Jorge Espinoza of The Maidstone Hotel. Guests left with swag bags overflowing with luxurious items.