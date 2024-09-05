Step Back to 1965: Montauk Historical Society Revives Leisurama's Golden Era

A view of the Leisurama Exhibition at the Carl Fisher House (Courtesy of the Montauk Historical Society)

Imagine this: It is 1965 and you’re driving out to “The End” – Montauk, Long Island, that is. You’ve packed up your car with the essentials, and you and your family are getting ready to move into your brand-new vacation home for the summer. It’s called a “Leisurama,” and it’s the best the 1960s has to offer. So how did you get here?

Well, a couple of years ago, you were walking through the Herald Square Macy’s in Manhattan, just shopping around, when you stumbled onto the 9th floor. There, you found something amazing: a full-sized model of a summer home stocked with every possible appliance and amenity. The store clerk told you this house is a “Leisurama,” and that it was built to be a chic and affordable vacation home for the average American.

You learned that the homes were designed by Raymond Loewy/William Snaith with the architect Andrew Geller, developed and built by Herbert Sadkin with his company All-State Properties, and furnished by Macy’s and General Electric. You heard that if you chose to buy a Leisurama, they would build it on a lot of your choosing in Montauk. Walking around the model, you found it easy to become enamored of this modern, convenient house. You knew this was an opportunity you didn’t want to miss.

The excitement you felt exploring the 9th floor led you to inquire about how to buy your own Leisurama. You found out the very first step was to put down $10 just to reserve your spot. Even though you did not know much about Montauk, this marketing was just too good — you not only put down your own $10 but another $10 to reserve a spot for a friend. You did not want anyone to miss out on this once-in-a lifetime opportunity — and it truly was once-in-a-lifetime because, as you later found out, only about 220 Leisurama homes were ever built in Montauk.

Since putting that $10 down in Macy’s, you only have a few tasks over the next couple of years to get this house ready for your arrival in 1965. You have to send in your down payment, which is $940 for the Expanded Convertible model you have selected (the middle option of Leisurama home sizes and by far the most popular). You then have to choose your lot, pick a color scheme from the four options they offered, and decide whether or not you would like a fireplace for an extra $500. Once you do that, you just need to wait for your house to be ready for you.

Finally, you pack up the kids and your swimsuits — and not much else, considering that nearly everything you need comes with the house — and before you know it you’re stepping into your Leisurama home for the first time. The moment you are in the door, you know you have made the right decision. With the two bedrooms and one Murphy room with a sliding mahogany curtain, there is plenty of space for your family. Plus, your couch pulls out, so you are already planning to host guests in your beautiful new home. Beyond the living room, you are especially excited to see your kitchen because it is packed with some of the newest items on the market, including a dishwasher and a combination washer/dryer machine, all thanks to General Electric. Talk about leisure! You’ll hardly need to wash a dish while you are here.

Since you are tired from your long drive to Montauk, you are especially relieved you bought a Leisurama: Everything is here for you! No need to go out on a big shopping trip and spend tons because Macy’s has furnished your new home with everything you could need. It’s not just the dining room table, the beds, and the lamps, either — it is the little things, down to sheets, towels, and even toothbrushes.

The most important thing, though, is that walking through your Leisurama, you can see a future here. You are excited to spend lazy afternoons at your private beach, meet your neighbors, bring your kids to the Surf Club, even walk around Culloden Shores, and take in this neighborhood you call your home. You know the Leisurama you bought will be enjoyed for years to come.

Now, those good old days may be gone, but the Montauk Historical Society invites you to take a trip back in time. Come visit the Carl Fisher House where this interactive exhibit will bring so many good memories, and a unique piece of Montauk history, to life. Montauk Historical Society will be there to take you back to the summer of 1965. The exhibit is open by appointment until September 27.

