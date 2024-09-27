World's Oldest Female Comic D'Yan Forest Performs in Southampton

World’s oldest working female comic D’yan Forest is performing at Sticks and Stones, Photo: Phil Nee

Southampton resident D’yan Forest, the 90-year-old comedian holding the Guinness World Record for the Oldest Working Female Comedian, will perform at the Sticks and Stones Comedy Club inside Southampton Cultural Center, just a mile from her home, on Saturday, September 28.

Reflecting on the venue, Forest shared, “I just love it. It’s a beautiful, huge auditorium. They have lots of other very good comics there.”

Having performed as a French singer in Paris, Forest enjoys her global career, but her connection to Southampton adds a special touch. “I know the inside stuff that they might be attracted to hearing. Out here in the Hamptons, it’s an older crowd so it’s a different thing,” she said.

Upon entering a comedy venue, she remarked, “When people first meet me, they think I’m somebody’s grandmother. But they don’t believe it unless they see me.”

Forest’s comedy reflects the fun of being an older woman. “People like it. They get a kick out of it! I have to make the younger crowds happy as well as the older people.”

Despite being 90, Forest’s energy remains vibrant, thanks to her active lifestyle of golf, swimming, and travel. A proud member of Noyac Golf Club, she plays “at least nine holes” every weekend – and walks the course. Although she “hates” to admit it, she confessed to enjoy swimming in local ponds and the bay, too.

One surprise from her comedy career is the encouragement she received early on from younger fans. “It was mostly the young people who would come to our little clubs and when they left, they said, ‘Oh, you inspire me. I want to be like you when I’m 85 years old.’ Isn’t that amazing?”

Asked about retirement, Forest quickly dismissed the notion. “I live alone… so what else am I going to do? Sit and watch television? I always have to write new stuff, or see new stuff, or play the piano, so it keeps me busy. This keeps my brain going.”

The energetic performer marked her 90th birthday on July 31 by performing a show two days prior at Joe’s Pub in New York City. Just weeks earlier, she made headlines after being sucker-punched in the West Village.

“Nothing curbed my plans,” she said, noting that she was still able to perform and celebrate at a dinner with 14 of her closest friends. “So how does it feel to be 90? I did my one-woman show and now I’m working more than ever! So, for me, it’s great to be 90.”

Visit sticksandstonescomedyclub.com for tickets and info.