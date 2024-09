Port Jefferson Presents 10th Annual Dragon Boat Race Fest

Harborfront Park and the Port Jefferson Inner Harbor celebrated 10 years of the Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival and the Year of the Dragon.

Organized by the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, the event included dragon boat races, a dragon display and dragon dance.

The day also featured a team tug-of-war competition, a special paint class hosted by Muse Paintbar and a raffle.