Public Invited to View Incredible Private Hamptons Gardens

Join the The Garden Conservancy for a tour of private Hamptons gardens like the East Hampton Marshouse – Garden of Edwina von Gal, Photo: Edwina von Gal

The public will have a chance to stop and smell some rarely seen flowers when a handful of private gardens in the Hamptons are scheduled open their doors to visitors for one day only this weekend.

The five gardens open to the pubic will be Pomeroy Garden in East Hampton, Hunnewell Garden in Water Mill, Alexandra Munroe & Robert Rosenkranz Gardens in East Hampton, Marshouse – Garden of Edwina von Gal in East Hampton and Biercuk and Luckey Garden in Wainscott. The gardens will be open for public access 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, September 7 as a part of the Garden Conservancy Open Days program.

“We’re a nationwide community of gardeners and garden enthusiasts teaching and inspiring each other and the public,” the conservancy stated.

The program has welcomed more than 1.4 million visitors to thousands of private gardens in 41 states since it began in 1995.

The Pomeroy Garden features Ginkgo trees that line a driveway with a beautiful peony bed centered at the end affront the porch. Entering the garden, visitors will find themselves surrounded by perennial beds, zinnias, and an ilex hedge dividing the space. The back of the property is lined with cryptomeria and leyland cypress trees, providing adequate shade and privacy. The final touch is not flora, but rather a fitting variety of adornments.

The Biercuk and Luckey garden a constantly changing that operates season to season, allowing rhododendrons, camellias, azaleas, pieris, and a few different trees to exist through different points in the year. While much of the surrounding area has been facing deforestation, the garden continues to adapt to these changing conditions. Rather than garden ornaments, Biercuk and Luckey opted for a manmade pond and waterfall to fill the space in the back, along with stone walls lining the border for a more natural feel.

Registration to visit the gardens costs $10 per person. For members of the Garden Conservancy, the price is $5. Children 12 and under receive free admission when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration can be processed online at gardenconservancy.org/open-days.