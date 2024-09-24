Riverhead Country Fair Returns October 13

Previous Riverhead Country Fair competition entries, Photos: Courtesy Riverhead Country Fair

“Without the rain, there is no rainbow,” says the Riverhead Country Fair – and the phrase applies to its long-awaited return. After years of pandemic regulations and restrictions, they are ready to open freely once again. Come down and see the 48th annual fair to celebrate the agricultural heritage of the town on Sunday, October 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with great arts and crafts, delicious food and exciting vendors, there’s also Agricultural, Homemaking and Needlecraft contests. These include bringing farm and garden products for the largest fruit and vegetable, homemaking — which includes bringing canned goods and baked goods — a flower competition, basket weaving, cake decorating, needlework, home brewing and woodcarving.

Applications for entry are open, however no entry tags will be mailed out after Friday, October 4. All applications must include whether they are a professional or amateur when applicable during entry.

Prizes will only be given if earned, with possibly three placed prizes and an honorable mention. First prize receives a blue ribbon and only one cash prize award per class competition. The awards will be given to 300 competition classes.

Riverhead farming goes back to the early years of the town, and the community is here to uphold their traditions and keep them alive and well.

The Town of Riverhead officially declared independence from the Town of Southold on March 13, 1792, beginning its own governance. A month later, local leaders convened at John Griffing’s house for the first town meeting, marking Riverhead’s entry into Long Island history.

Known for early technological advancements like John Tooker’s water-powered mill on the Peconic River, Riverhead became Suffolk County’s seat in 1727. Farming played a vital role in the town’s economy, with crop rotation practiced as early as 1790. Firewood, exported to New York City, was Riverhead’s major market product prior to 1840. Potatoes, however, emerged as a staple, with production soaring by 250% between 1880 and 1900.

Innovative agricultural practices, including the use of menhaden fish as fertilizer, and later advancements like irrigation systems, helped shape Riverhead’s farming landscape. Farmers, known for their ingenuity, introduced new machinery, including threshers and diggers, solidifying Riverhead’s agricultural prowess.

Today, Riverhead Town remains a vital agricultural hub, leading Suffolk County in farm acreage. As urban encroachment looms, local farmers and residents have stepped up to the plate to defend their homeland and keep it as rural as possible, preserving the town’s agricultural roots and fighting for its future prosperity.

Long island nurseries account for over half of the state’s production, with Riverhead accounting for over one third of that in Suffolk County. The Riverhead Country Fair has always aimed to support the farmers of the town as well as celebrate Riverhead’s rich agricultural history.

It will be an eventful day for all ages to enjoy the live music, crafts, and many exhibits to be experienced. The fair will be run entirely by volunteers, and fair proceeds will be going to the Town of Riverhead to benefit and beautify local neighborhoods. Come down and get a feel for the countryside!

For more information, visit riverheadcountryfair.com.