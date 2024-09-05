Strongpoint Shelter Island Ferry Cruise Supports Veterans Programs

Aboard the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch Sunset Ferry Cruise (Courtesy STR)

An annual sunset Shelter Island Ferry cruise aboard the Lt. Joe Theinert ferry — named for fallen Shelter Island native and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert — will set sail on Saturday, September 14 to raise money for Strongpoint Theinert Ranch (STR), an important veterans program run by the gold-star family 1st Lt. Theinert left behind.

The cruise, which began in 2011 as a cruise to Claudios to support the JJT Memorial Fund, will be a fun evening aboard the ferry with live music, wine, beer and small bites, along with dancing, socializing and enjoying fabulous views of Gardiners Bay.

Most importantly, each ticket will help fund Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, a nonprofit veterans retreat created by the Theinert family on their 1,000-acre property in Magdalena, New Mexico in honor of their son and brother. Since it was launched in 2016, the Strongpoint program has offered 100% free weeklong retreats for veterans in need of therapeutic support.

This year, the cruise hopes to raise $25,000 to purchase a utility task vehicle (UTV) and trailer to aid veterans with mobility challenges navigating the ranch. Any funds raised in excess will be allocated to future programming to continue STR’s healing mission. “Since programs began in 2016 we have been making use of a Kestler family owned UTV, but as our programming has grown, so have our needs,” the Strongpoint team says about the fundraising effort, adding, “We are looking for corporate and individual sponsors to help us reach our fundraising goals.”

The ranch had another banner year in 2024. In February, STR hosted its 21st and 22nd events, setting the stage for what has been shaping up to be the largest year of programming in their eight-year history. During the 21st program, 30 volunteers came together to build a 1,364-square-foot wellness deck off the west side of the Barracks — a bunkhouse that was built in 2021 following another successful fundraising effort.

Get tickets to the cruise here or visit the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch website, strongpointtheinert.org, to find more info about the programs and how to donate.