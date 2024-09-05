Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, September 6-12, 2024

Matteo Lane is coming to Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week, September 6-12, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

The Hamptons Festival of Music

September 6, 10, and 14

Enjoy music from Beethoven, Brahms, Stravinsky, and Mozart under the artistic direction of Michael Palmer all week long at LTV Studios in Wainscott. You can purchase tickets for each of the individual concerts or the complete series. Donations are also welcome.

76 Industrial Road, Wainscott. thehamptonsfestivalofmusic.com/2024season.

The Hamptons Business Expo 2024

Saturday, September 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Enjoy music, food, vendors, networking, fashion, and workshops at the Southampton Arts Center all afternoon. Admission is free.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org.

Halsey House Gala

Saturday, September 7, 1-4 p.m.

View some of the most distinguished homes in the Hamptons while raising money for the Halsey House & Garden. After the tour, enjoy a cocktail party at the Rogers Mansion.

249 S. Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org/event-details/insiders-view-2024.

Live Music with Gerry McKeveny

Saturday, September 7, 1-5 p.m.

Enjoy live music with singer/songwriter, guitarist, and teacher Gerry McKeveny at Duck Walk Hamptons, where you can also sample your favorite wines by the glass or bottle.

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-7555, duckwalk.com.

Sunset Music with Rum Punch Mafia

Saturday, September 7, 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of reggae music, wine, and atmosphere at Wolffer Estates. Food will be available in to-go containers, and you’ll need to bring your own blanket or chair. No reservations are required.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com.

Live Music with Jason Mamoa and OOF TATATA

Saturday, September 7, 5 p.m.

Immerse yourself in an evening where music and craft come together at The Surf Lodge. Savor the rich flavors of premium Meili Vodka cocktails while Oof Tatata delivers an electrifying performance. This event is more than just a concert—it’s an experience that promises to captivate music enthusiasts and fans alike. Expect a night of high-energy music, expertly crafted cocktails, and good vibes. This is a 21+ event.

183 Edgemere Street, Montauk, tixr.com/groups/thesurflodge/events/meili-vodka-presents-an-evening-with-oof-tatata-114943.

Matteo Lane

Saturday, September 7, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a night of laughs with this comedian who has performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and Adam Divine’s House Party. Lane also has a background in oil painting and opera singing.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org.

An Evening of Solo Piano Performed by Connor Hanick

Saturday, September 7, 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a new set of etudes from Nico Muhly’s The Bell Etudes at Guild Hall. Tickets are $60-$80 for non-members and $54-$72 for members.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org.

The Memberberries

Saturday, September 7, 10 p.m.

Rock out to this 80s and 90s pop/rock cover band at The Stephen Talkhouse. Tickets are $25.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com.

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Montauk Seafood Festival

Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, noon-6 p.m.

Enjoy this family-friendly event featuring your favorite dishes at reasonable prices, including lobster rolls, tuna sliders, and sushi. There will also be beer from the Montauk Brewery and live music on both days. Kiddos are welcome, and they can enjoy games, face painting, and an ocean exploration table. Tickets are $5, and admission is cash only.

Montauk Green. 631-668-1574, montaukfriendsoferin.org/events.

Turkey Tail and Chicken of the Woods: Foraging for Wild Mushrooms

Saturday, September 7, 2 p.m.

Look for wild mushrooms with artist and locavore Scott Bluedorn at Quail Hill Farm. The fee is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. Registration is required. You’ll need to bring your own collection basket, napkins, and a foraging knife.

Deep Lane, Amagansett. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org.

International Shorebird Day Bird Walk

Saturday, September 7, 3 p.m.

Walk along Mecox Inlet and learn about the diverse shorebirds that use Long Island’s coast during their southern migration. No experience is necessary, and you can bring your own binoculars. The program is free.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-886-4547, sofo.org.

Southampton Farmers Market

Sunday, September 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the last weeks to check out fresh goods from local purveyors in Southampton. Baked goods, coffee, homemade soups, and pickles are just some of the treasures you’ll find.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com/events#!event/2024/6/30/2024-southampton-farmers-market.

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Longhouse Landscape Legends

Friday and Saturday, September 6 and 7

Don’t miss this special event by world-renowned landscape legends at the LongHouse Reserve. The weekend includes garden walks, refreshments, and a special exhibition of drawings and paintings by local artists.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org.

Adult Fiction Club: Long Island

Sunday, September 8, 12:15 p.m.

Don’t miss this discussion of the newest book by Colm Toibin, Long Island, which continues the story of Eilis Lacey, the heroine of Brooklyn. Registration is required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org.

An Afternoon with Novelist, Poet, and Ghostwriter Matthew Dadonna

Saturday, September 7, 1 p.m.

Meet the writer of The Longitude of Grief and The House of Sound, who has also ghostwritten several works of nonfiction, at the Hampton Bays Library. The event will include an open writing period, and books will be available for sale and signing.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6421, hamptonbayslibrary.org.

Hot Vinyasa at Hamptons Hot Yoga

Monday, September 9, 9:30 a.m.

Detoxify, increase your lung capacity, burn calories, and help manage stress with a hot yoga class. All levels are welcome. You’ll need to arrive hydrated and with an empty stomach. Single classes are $45, and reservations are recommended.

2415 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9642, hamptonshotyoga.com.

Beginner Crochet

Tuesday, September 10, 4 p.m.

If you’re interested in learning to crochet, head to the Montauk Library, where you’ll learn basic stitches and techniques. You’ll need to bring an H crochet hook or size eight knitting needles as well as 200 yards of worsted-weight yarn.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org.

Earth Yoga with Amy Hess

Wednesday, September 11, 9 a.m.

Join Amy Hess in the Nature Center of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge to breathe, pose, and stretch your way to better health. Pre-registration and a fee of $15 are required.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org.

Bingo Night at Main Prospect

Thursday, September 12, 6:30 p.m.

Try your luck at bingo while enjoying food and beverage specials at Main Prospect. There will be cash and prizes; doors open at 4. Bingo cards are $10.

15 Prospect Street, Southampton. 631-353-3156, mainprospectsh.com.

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

725 Art Show

Opening Reception, September 7, 5-7 p.m.

Don’t miss the return of this annual exhibit at the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum featuring paintings, photography, and sculpture by local residents. All works are for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will go to support the Whaling Museum.

200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org.

Ben Fenske Solo Exhibition

On view through September 22

Head to the Grenning Gallery to view the works of East Ender Ben Fenske, an experienced oil painter in the style of the 19th and 20th-century impressionists.

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8468, grenninggallery.com.

Alright Alright Alright

On view through September 22

Enjoy this exhibition reflecting themes of eternal optimism at the Eric Firestone Gallery. Materials like ceramic, painting, textile, glass, and wood are used to explore color, pattern, and geometry.

4 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-2386, ericfirestonegallery.com.

Eddie Martinez: Buflies

On view through September 29

Don’t miss the large-scale works and bright colors of Edie Martinez, who started this series when his son was two and mispronounced “butterflies.” Each painting reflects the joy of the insects and the artist.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org.

Rose Pellicano: Glorious Flora in the Gallery

On view through September 30

Don’t miss works on paper and vellum created with watercolor and graphite at the Southampton Cultural Center. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, September 15, from 2-5 p.m.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org.

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.