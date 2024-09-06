Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, September 7-12, 2024

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, September 7-12, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Sandbar Kenny at Jason’s Vineyard

Saturday, September 7, 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy the acoustic sounds of Sandbar Kenny while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Jason’s Vineyard.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com.

Steves Off the Couch at the Riverhead Cider House

Saturday, September 7, 4-7 p.m.

Rock out to live acoustic covers while enjoying seasonal ciders, local beer, wine, and finger food at the Riverhead Cider House. A kids’ menu and games are also available.

2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com.

Blue Roots Band

Sunday, September 8, 3 p.m.

Enjoy bluegrass sounds while sipping on your favorite lagers, ales, and IPAs at the Greenport Harbor Brewery.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com.

The Guys

Wednesday, September 11, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this play commemorating the September 11 attacks at CAST. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; tickets are free and can be reserved in advance.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org/events.

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, September 6

Enjoy live music, food, drinks, and shopping with all of your local vendors on Love Lane in Mattituck.

Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/first-fridays.

Landcraft Garden Yoga

Saturday, September 7, 8:30 a.m.

Breathe, stretch, and pose your way to better mental and physical health at the Landcraft Garden Foundation. There is a fee of $25 for non-members. You’ll need to pay at the door and bring your own yoga mat.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Mitchell Park Tai Chi

Saturday, September 7, 9 a.m.

Enjoy improved balance, pain relief, and improved mental health through the practice of Tai Chi. No registration is required, and beginners are welcome.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org.

North Fork Experience Tour

Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m.

View the North Fork on two wheels and enjoy privileged access to vineyards, olive oil and vinegar tastings, visits to local farm stands, and a stroll down Love Lane. Tour upgrades include wine tastings, hand-picked fresh fruit, and a catered lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com.

Vinyasa in the Vines With Sheryl

Saturday, September 7, 10:15 a.m.

Enjoy yoga with Sheryl Oleksak in the beautiful setting of Terra Vite Vineyards. The fee is $25 for wine club members and $50 for non-members. All levels are welcome.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 516-297-8455, sheryl@ariayoga.com, terravitevineyard.com.

Bug Lighthouse Cruise & Tour

Saturday, September 7, 5 p.m.

Enjoy this two-hour tour, during which you’ll learn about the Bug Lighthouse and East End maritime heritage with the East End Seaport Museum. Register in advance; coolers are allowed.

100 3rd Street, Greenport. eastendseaport.org/2024-events.

FDNY 343 Ride

Sunday, September 8

Join Pindar Vineyards for an annual bicycle trip honoring the 343 FDNY members who were killed in the 9/11 attacks. Members of the FDNY will pedal from the Freedom Towers in Lower Manhattan to Peconic, NY. Donated proceeds will go to support injured veterans. Food, commemorative apparel for purchase, and other festivities will be available at Pindar Vineyards when the bicyclists return at 4 p.m. Join in to help raise money for Wounded Warriors.

37645 Main Road, Peconic.631-734-6200, pindar.net/events/event-calendar.

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Sunday, September 8, 11 a.m.

Learn about and visit the rescued horses, cows, pigs, and chickens at Spirit’s Promise Rescue. You’ll need to wear suitable shoes and bring your own water bottle. The fee is $20.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com.

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Farm to Table: Gazpacho from the Garden

Saturday, September 7, 11 a.m.

Join East End gardener and cook Susan Babkes for a hands-on cooking class in which you’ll learn to make three kinds of gazpacho: Spanish, yellow gazpacho, and watermelon. The fee is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Registration is required.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

18th Annual North Fork Foodie Tour

Sunday, September 8, 10 a.m.

Go behind the scenes at working farms and enjoy food samples and demonstrations at different locations. You’ll visit a local chocolatier, tour vineyards, and meet the animals. Tickets are $30 per person, and kiddos under age 12 are free.

3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. 917-903-4228, peconiclandtrust.org.

Adult All-Skate

Wednesday, September 11, 5-8 p.m.

Enjoy an adults-only skating night for big kids ages 18 and older at the GDC Roller Rink in Greenport. Tickets are $10 and include rentals; non-skaters enter for $5. A concession stand will be available, and no outside alcohol will be permitted.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org.

Making Elderberry Syrup

Thursday, September 12, 3 p.m.

Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for this enriching event, where you’ll harvest elderberries from Sweet Woodland Farm and learn to make elderberry syrup, which is known for its health-boosting properties. Samples will be served. Register in advance and meet at the farm!

3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Sand and Seashell Sunflower Wall Art

Thursday, September 12, 5 p.m.

Create a masterpiece out of sand and seashells at the Mattituck-Laurel Library. No experience is necessary; a $10 fee applies.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Greenport Gallery Walk

Friday, September 6

Enjoy Friday nights in Greenport, when galleries stay open late, and folks can stroll through the village and enjoy the beautiful artwork. Participating shops will also remain open late and offer artsy promotions.

Downtown Greenport. greenportvillage.com.

Exploring the Cultural Wilderness: A Meet-Up at Sylvester Manor’s Inaugural Art Exhibition

Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to check out the outdoor sculptural exhibition at Sylvester Manor before it closes the next day. Meet on the Shelter Island side of the ferry at 10 a.m. or at Sylvester Manor at 10:15 a.m. The exhibition features the works of twenty-five local artists and spans a small portion of the former plantation. Tickets are $20 and will go to support The Church and Sylvester Manor.

80 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org.

Reflextions Art in the Park

Saturday, September 7, 7 p.m.

Enjoy walkable, interactive light art and sculpture in Grangabel Park. Soapbox Messiah will provide live music.

Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. reflextionsriverhead.com.

Dan Welden, Symphony No. 103 Exhibition

On view through September 15

Don’t miss one of the last weekends to check out the fascinating art of Dan Welden, a master printmaker, painter, and teacher, at the Alex Ferrone Gallery.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-725-3990, danwelden.com.

