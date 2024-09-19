West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns for 30th Season

West Palm Beach GreenMarket, Photo: Scott Wiseman

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is celebrating its 30th Anniversary season with more than 130 vendors — the largest number in its history! The popular seasonal event is officially returning on Saturday, October 5, with a fresh new theme: “Seasoned to Perfection,” a nod to the market’s mix of unique and diverse offerings in food, art, entertainment, and more.

“The unmatched success of our West Palm Beach GreenMarket is a direct result of a decades-long collaboration between the City and our local community,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “I am proud of our amazing Community Events team for creating a leading and nationally recognized seasonal GreenMarket that’s more than just a place to shop; it’s a unifying community experience. I am equally appreciative to all others involved, including our vendors, sponsors, and patrons, who are integral to the GreenMarket’s success. Cheers to 30 years!”

According to the organizers, every season, the GreenMarket features a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, coffees, teas, plants, specialty items, including vegan options, and more. With an average Saturday at the GreenMarket drawing approximately 7,000–10,000 visitors, the market has evolved from a simple local shopping experience back in the ’90s to a flourishing weekend destination.

The Master Chef Showcase competition, featuring local chefs and vendors, will also return this season — but with a twist. Limited tickets will be sold for a special culinary experience where attendees can sample the famed Master Chef Showcase dishes! The Showcase will occur every second Saturday of the month until the end of the season.

The GreenMarket will also feature 16 new vendors, including -4 Degrees Café, Atlantic Crab and Seafood, Bearing Fruit Tropicals, Celo’s Bread Basket, Funky Donkey Burritos, Jupiter Donuts, KONES, Linny’s Cinnamon Sugar Loaf, Pizza Mike, Produce Buddies, Quail Quest, Worthy Family Farms, Rick’s Banana Whips, Rollup NYC, Solchiki, and Sweet Lady J Cookies!

“The return of the West Palm Beach GreenMarket is always a special time of year,” said Mary Pinak, West Palm Beach Community Events Manager, who has been involved with the GreenMarket since its inception. “This year is extra exciting, given it is our 30th Anniversary. So, I encourage you to spice up your Saturdays and join us this season.”

For more information about the West Palm Beach GreenMarket, including a complete list of vendors and details on the weekly workshops, visit wpb.org/Residents/Community-Events/Events/WPB-GreenMarket or call 561-822-1515.