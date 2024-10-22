'Spamalot' Brings the Bright Side of Life at North Fork Community Theatre

The cast of North Fork Community Theater’s (NFCT) “Spamalot”

For a rollicking good time, head to the North Fork Community Theatre (NFCT) and its wildly funny 2024-25 season opener Spamalot, also known as Monty Python’s Spamalot: A Musical (Lovingly) Ripped Off from the Motion Picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Director, Robert Taylor, who has enjoyed a rich history with NFCT as an actor and in all technical aspects of stage production, is thrilled to be directing his first show here and that the show is Spamalot.

“I was a Monty Python fan as a kid. I can remember staying up at 10 p.m. and on Channel 13 they had Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” Taylor said of his connection to Monty Python. “To a 14-year-old, this was just amazing that they could put something like that on TV. It was hilarious! We wound up quoting from the show in school the next day. I never missed an episode.”

The musical, adapted from the 1975 cult classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, features a lively score by Eric Idle and John Du Prez, with lyrics and book by Idle. The title is an amusing connotation combining Spam with Camelot and foreshadows this irreverent parody of Arthurian Legend. Spamalot pokes fun at and celebrates Arthurian legends and Broadway theatrics.

Spamalot, directed by Mike Nichols, opened on Broadway in 2005 and was an immediate hit receiving 14 Tony Award nominations, winning Best Musical. It also won the Outer Critics and Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Tim Curry, who rose to fame as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), captivated as Spamalot’s King Arthur in the original Broadway and West End productions.

This hilarious comedy tells the legendary tale of King Arthur traveling with his servant, Patsy, in search of the Holy Grail. He recruits several worthy knights, Sir Bedevere, Sir Robin, Sir Lancelot, and Sir Galahad, who join their Round Table. Along the way, they parcel out clever one-liners as they encounter zany characters and overcome bizarre challenges that eventually lead to self-enlightenment. Their journey comes to an over-the-top and unexpected conclusion.

Now it’s NFCT’s turn to bring this musical treat to life with a cast that Taylor is quick to praise.

“This is by far the most talented cast I’ve ever worked with,” Taylor added. “They are incredible! We have great actors, we have amazing voices, we have thrilling choreography. It’s going to be something else.”

Taylor’s cast includes Nicholas Mackey as King Arthur, Julia Durfee as Patsy, Mike Hipp as Bedevere/Finnish Mayor, Marguerite Boone as Lady of the Lake, Ghana Haase as Sir Robin, James O’Connor as Galahad and Andrew Lenahan as Lancelot. Taylor equally credits his production team for making this a high-quality show.

The North Fork Community Theatre has been a driving presence on the East End since its inception in the 1950s when it originated at Greenport High School, then on to Mechanics Hall in Orient before moving into its present home at the picturesque 19th century church in Mattituck in the fall of 1961. Their Building on Tradition campaign started with the 2013 purchase of this church and has continued through the years to make upgrades in an effort to offer patrons a first-rate theatrical experience.

“I’ve been involved here, on and off since 1976,” Taylor, who is a member of the NFCT board, explained. “I did the Youth Onstage Production here as a kid. It’s a great summer program. They put on a musical every summer and it’s for kids from ages 14 to 24, so basically high school and college kids. The level of talent that we wind up getting is amazing. We’ve had people from this theater go on to Broadway. In the show Rent, the character Gordon was based on a guy that came through this theater, Gordon Rogers, and I did the Youth Onstage Program with him in the late ’70s.” Of taking on directorial duties in Spamalot, Taylor says, “This is my first time directing although it’s the 49th production that I’ve been involved with throughout my life. I’ve basically done all of it. I’ve done acting, I’ve done lots of technical work with the lighting and video effects, things of this sort, but I’m really enjoying directing this show. It’s a fun ride!”

The NFCT has lined up exciting shows for its 2024/2025 season. So come for the funfest that is Spamalot, then return for the rest of their dazzling season consisting of the 20th Annual Variety Show, Leading Ladies, Noises Off, The Wizard of Oz and School of Rock.

Spamalot runs from October 31 through November 17. Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:30 p.m. 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. For tickets call: 631-298-6328 or visit nfct.com.