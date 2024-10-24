Dan's North Fork Cover Artist Diane Alec Smith Paints 'Heading Out'

“Heading Out” by Diane Alec Smith

This week’s issue of Dan’s Papers North Fork features an incredible cover by Cutchogue native and resident Diane Alec Smith. Smith has been on the cover of Dan’s Papers and Dan’s Papers North Fork before. Here, she discusses her process, her involvement with the North Fork Art Collective and how she came to paint “Heading Out,” capturing such a haunting yet also very familiar image of fishing boats heading out to sea in the misty, soupy dawn.

A Chat with Diane Alec Smith

Tell us about the scene in this painting. Where is it and what is going on?

“Heading Out” is set in the Shinnecock Inlet during an early morning fishing tournament. The ocean and diffused light is mesmerizing.

How did the painting come to be? Is it from your mind, taken from a photo, painted n situ?

This was painted alongside a commissioned piece for the Shinnecock Marlin & Tuna Club. I spent the early morning on the jetty taking photos of the boats heading out.

What is your typical process from start to finish with a piece like this?

In creating this painting, my goal was to infuse it with the exhilaration of an early morning fishing trip while capturing the distinctive light, strength and expansiveness of the ocean.

Every fisherman recognizes this scene. It all begins with carefully selecting colors to achieve the desired luminosity. From there, I never follow a distinct process for finishing each painting. As I progress, I allow the creative journey to lead me, addressing different sections as needed.

You have painted multiple covers for us, but we found this piece looking at the North Fork Art Collective Instagram account. Can you tell us about that group and your involvement?

The North Fork Art Collective is a group based in Greenport that aims to encourage artists of all walks of life to foster positive growth through the arts in the community. Local artist Kara Hoblin, who founded the collective, requested to include this painting as part of their most recent show.

You can view “Heading Out” and a wide variety of mindfully curated art in their space at the historic Fiedler Gallery, located at 207 Main Street in downtown Greenport.

Do you have any shows or upcoming projects you’d like to talk about?

I currently have a continuing show at Pellegrini Vineyards in Cutchogue, have a glass of wine and enjoy the art.

Anything you’d like to add?

I’ve been professionally painting and teaching lessons for nearly 40 years on the North Fork, but I will be a student of art my entire life. My studio is open by appointment only. To schedule your visit or inquire about classes, please view my contact page at dianealecsmith.com. You can also find me on Instagram at @longislandart.

I paint many local scenes, but my latest series has been focused on nesting ospreys. While studying the behavior and movement of the ospreys, I found great joy in discovering new nests all over the North Fork.

Contact me via my website if you’re interested in purchasing a print of “Heading Out,” which I have available.