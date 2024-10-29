Early Voting Locations & Times in the Hamptons & North Fork

Election Day 2024 is one week away, but East Enders can vote early at multiple locations in the days leading up to November 5. Whether you’re supporting Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, or former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, early voting will ensure your ballot is cast and will possibly help avoid long lines on Election Day.

The Suffolk County Board of Elections has listed all early voting locations and times in the county, and we’re sharing the relevant East End spots in the Hamptons and North Fork below.

Early voting is available at the below locations every day from now until Sunday. Dates and times are as follows.

Tuesday, October 29: 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30: 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Thursday, October 31: noon–8 p.m.

Friday, November 1: noon–8 p.m.

Saturday, November 2: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday, November 3: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

South Fork/Hamptons

Windmill Village

219 Accabonac Road, East Hampton

SUNY Stonybrook Southampton (Gym)

70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

40 Main Street, Westhampton

North Fork

Shelter Island Youth Recreation Center

1 Bateman Road, Shelter Island

Southold Town Recreation Center

970 Peconic Lane, Peconic

Riverhead Town Hall

4 West Second Street, Riverhead

