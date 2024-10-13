Fashion Show Benefits FATA Fund Inc.
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/13/2024
The second annual FATA Fund Inc. fundraising event, in collaboration with theSIPnyc, took place at Agawam Park in Southampton.
Hosted by Mark MK, the event, dubbed “The Tents,” was a celebration of fashion, entertainment and fine art.
Opening night at the Southampton Cultural Center kicked off with comedian A.G. White.
The following day, DJ FUNKFLEX performed as vendors lined the stage.
The highlight of the event was a fashion show featuring a sustainability-themed collection, transforming synthetic fabrics into party wear.