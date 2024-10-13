Event & Party Photos

Fashion Show Benefits FATA Fund Inc.

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/13/2024

BonfiyaRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

David GermainRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

DJ FUNKFLEXRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Jaina Duncan, Alexis Burke, Amarylis GreeneRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Jaina DuncanRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Kash BoyntonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Kennedy and Cyriac StzilRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Lakota Fleming, Jazell Perez, Kevin Fleming, Kerry Kincy, Richard Hollant, Sonya AllenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Latrisha Gaither, Tyisha Jackson, Uliya Robinson, guestsRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Lindsay Smith, Ishanti GumbsRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Maggie and Hubert DelaneyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Maroly HerreraRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Marsha Coleman Junior, Joy Frazier, Audrey Jackson, Michael PittmanRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Nylah VersusRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Payton HutchinsonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Sophia Grace, Tracy AnnRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Waline St LouisRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The second annual FATA Fund Inc. fundraising event, in collaboration with theSIPnyc, took place at Agawam Park in Southampton.

Hosted by Mark MK, the event, dubbed “The Tents,” was a celebration of fashion, entertainment and fine art.

Opening night at the Southampton Cultural Center kicked off with comedian A.G. White.

The following day, DJ FUNKFLEX performed as vendors lined the stage.

The highlight of the event was a fashion show featuring a sustainability-themed collection, transforming synthetic fabrics into party wear.

