First Responders Children's Foundation Hosts Golf Outing

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/06/2024

Al Kahn, Jermaine Kearse, Bryan Weeks, Jillian Crane, Andre RobertsCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Dave Valle, Shaun O'HaraCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

First Responders Children's Foundation Scholarship Recipient Timothy ManzelloCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Former NYPD Jason Cira, Asst Commissioner Lin NYPDCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Jermaine Kearse, Brice Butler, Andre Roberts, PLTGolf CEO Bryan WeeksCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jillian CraneCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

President and CEO First Responders Children's Foundation Jillian CraneCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

John Franco, Dave Valle, Ahmad Rashad, Dr. Kevin SmithCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

John Mallinger, Will Mackenzie, Steve Marino, James Driscoll, Andres GonzalesCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Josh Bailey, Kevin Shattenkirk, Darren PangCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Marina Alex, Marie Hanson, Alison Walshe, Megan GrehanCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

NY State Troopers Color GuardCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

PLTgolf CEO Bryan WeeksCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Sam Highsmith, Nick Truckey, Dre, Elijah Piper, Ned WhalenCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Shaun O'Hara, Marco Betaglia, Victor Cruz, Pat KerneyCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Southampton Police Chief James Kiernan, Jillian Crane, Major Stephen UdiceCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Southampton Police Officer Katie AltagraciaCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol ToulonCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

Robert Siebly, Jason Moore, Jackson Bullman with friendsCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation

A lineup of athletes from the NFL, MLB, LPGA, PGA, and NHL came together to support the inaugural Golf Classic Fundraiser for First Responders Children’s Foundation, held in commemoration of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.

The event honored local first responders, with leaders from the New York State Police, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, NYPD, FDNY, and Southampton Town and Fire Departments in attendance.

The funds raised will provide educational scholarships, mental health counseling and financial support to children of fallen and disable first responders.

