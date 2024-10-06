First Responders Children's Foundation Hosts Golf Outing
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute10/06/2024Share
Al Kahn, Jermaine Kearse, Bryan Weeks, Jillian Crane, Andre RobertsCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Dave Valle, Shaun O'HaraCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
First Responders Children's Foundation Scholarship Recipient Timothy ManzelloCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Former NYPD Jason Cira, Asst Commissioner Lin NYPDCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Jermaine Kearse, Brice Butler, Andre Roberts, PLTGolf CEO Bryan WeeksCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jillian CraneCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
President and CEO First Responders Children's Foundation Jillian CraneCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
John Franco, Dave Valle, Ahmad Rashad, Dr. Kevin SmithCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
John Mallinger, Will Mackenzie, Steve Marino, James Driscoll, Andres GonzalesCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Josh Bailey, Kevin Shattenkirk, Darren PangCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Marina Alex, Marie Hanson, Alison Walshe, Megan GrehanCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
NY State Troopers Color GuardCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
PLTgolf CEO Bryan WeeksCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Sam Highsmith, Nick Truckey, Dre, Elijah Piper, Ned WhalenCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Shaun O'Hara, Marco Betaglia, Victor Cruz, Pat KerneyCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Southampton Police Chief James Kiernan, Jillian Crane, Major Stephen UdiceCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Southampton Police Officer Katie AltagraciaCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol ToulonCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
Robert Siebly, Jason Moore, Jackson Bullman with friendsCourtesy of First Responders Children's Foundation
A lineup of athletes from the NFL, MLB, LPGA, PGA, and NHL came together to support the inaugural Golf Classic Fundraiser for First Responders Children’s Foundation, held in commemoration of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.
The event honored local first responders, with leaders from the New York State Police, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, NYPD, FDNY, and Southampton Town and Fire Departments in attendance.
The funds raised will provide educational scholarships, mental health counseling and financial support to children of fallen and disable first responders.
Vetted Hamptons Resources
Hamptons Classified
Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.