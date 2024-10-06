First Responders Children's Foundation Hosts Golf Outing

A lineup of athletes from the NFL, MLB, LPGA, PGA, and NHL came together to support the inaugural Golf Classic Fundraiser for First Responders Children’s Foundation, held in commemoration of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.

The event honored local first responders, with leaders from the New York State Police, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, NYPD, FDNY, and Southampton Town and Fire Departments in attendance.

The funds raised will provide educational scholarships, mental health counseling and financial support to children of fallen and disable first responders.