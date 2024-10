Stars Come Out for Hamptons International Film Festival

Alec Baldwin, Toni Ross, David Nugent, Randy Mastro Jess Dalene Alina Cho with her mother Jess Dalene Donna Karan Jess Dalene Exec. Producer Chelsea Clinton, Subject Marc Hearron, Co-Dir. Abbie Perrault, Co-Dir. Maisie Crow, Subject Molly Duane, Hillary Clinton, Mariska Hargitay Jess Dalene Gerry Byrn, Anne Chaisson Jess Dalene Jeff Gillis, Anne Chaisson Jess Dalene Jerry and Lisa Larsson Jess Dalene Martha Stewart, Maddie Cutler Jess Dalene Trevor Smith, Jane Cutler, RJ Cutler Jess Dalene Stephanie March Jess Dalene Anne Chaisson, Alina Cho Lisa Tamburini Chelsea Clinton (Exec. Producer), Marc Hearron (Subject), Abbie Perrault (co-director), Maisie Crow (co-director), Molly Duane (Subject), Hillary Rodham Clinton (Exec. Producer), Mariska Hargitay Lisa Tamburini David Nugent, Alino Cho, Demi Moore, Randy Mastro (Chair, HIFF) Lisa Tamburini Geneva Peschka (The Solace of Sisterhood) Lisa Tamburini John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, Malcolm Washington (The Piano Lesson) Lisa Tamburini Kenneth Cole and Donna Karan Lisa Tamburini Liev Schreiber Lisa Tamburini Marisa Tomei, Marco Pigossi, Marco Calvani (Director) Lisa Tamburini Martha Stewart Lisa Tamburini Remco Bikkers and Ilja Willems (Border Cross) Lisa Tamburini Safiyah Chiniere and Geneva Peschka(The solace of Sisterhood) Lisa Tamburini Sasha Schreiber, Taylor Neisen, Liev Schreiber Lisa Tamburini Bill Saxon, Vickie Ledbetter Saxon, Alex Saxon Lisa Tamburini Jenny Dearborn, Rachel Feldman, Patricia Clarkson, Jayne Sherman Lisa Tamburini Jyoti Sardi, Simone Pero, Rachel Feldman, Patricia Clarkson, Kristin McCracken, Kelly Ashton, Kerianne Flynn, Allyn Stewart Lisa Tamburini Kate Kelly and Jyoti Sarda Lisa Tamburini Patricia Clarkson, Wendy Federman Lisa Tamburini

The 32nd annual Hamptons International Film Festival hosted by Executive Director Anne Chaisson, was in full swing, with 11 days of in-person screenings and events taking place across the Hamptons.

The event kicked off with films ‘Zurawski V Texas’, who’s executive producers included Chelsea and Hillary Clinton, and ‘MARTHA’, with Martha Stewart posing as its subject.

The festival also featured “A Conversation with Demi Moore,” brunches, receptions and numerous premiere film screenings.

“We are thrilled to see the festival’s growth and to welcome back our passionate audiences,” said Chaisson.

This year’s festival will award $130,000 in prizes.