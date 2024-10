Howard University Gospel Choir Serenades The Hamptons

The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church drew hundreds of guests for an afternoon of gospel music, presented by the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center.

Bonnie Cannon, The Center’s Executive Director and a Howard University alumna, joined the Howard University Gospel Choir in their performance.