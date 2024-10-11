Napkin Sketches Take Center Stage at Bay Street Theater Exhibition

“Sag Harbor in the Future,” napkin art by Edgar Papazian of Sag Harbor, on view at Bay Street Theater

Disposable” and “masterpiece” aren’t two words that typically go together — but that’s the whole point of a new art exhibition at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

Bay Street is showcasing an unexpected medium for creativity: napkins. In partnership with AIA (The American Institute of Architects) Peconic, the Disposable Masterpieces exhibition celebrates the timeless tradition of capturing ideas in the moment, using whatever materials are on hand.

“We all know that feeling of being on the verge of spontaneous genius,” Maria Fumai Dietrich of AIA Peconic said. “The answer to a question, the solution to a problem, the image that conjures in our imagination is bursting and needs a place to land, even if just temporarily. We grab what’s nearby — perhaps the napkin under our drink at the local bar. And on that disposable medium, we put down our masterpiece. It’s romantic. But it’s also practical.”

Featuring sketches from AIA Peconic members and friends, the exhibition highlights how inspiration can strike anywhere, even during casual moments over drinks.

The exhibition, organized by AIA Peconic’s Emerging Professionals Committee, will remain on view through October in Bay Street Theater’s lobby, open to the public during theater hours. A reception celebrating the installation will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 6–7:30 p.m., featuring catered bites and a cash bar. Tickets for the reception are $10 for both members and non-members, and can be purchased in advance.

The collection offers a unique glimpse into the minds of local architects and creative thinkers, with the sketches serving as snapshots of creative problem-solving.

A representative from AIA Peconic told Dan’s Papers that they welcome anyone from the general public to create their own masterpieces on napkins with instructions in the lobby at Bay Street, though they are free to draw whatever they want.