Galleries & Museums

Napkin Sketches Take Center Stage at Bay Street Theater Exhibition

By
3 minute 10/11/2024
"Sag Harbor in the Future," napkin art by Edgar Papazian of Sag Harbor, on view at Bay Street Theater
“Sag Harbor in the Future,” napkin art by Edgar Papazian of Sag Harbor, on view at Bay Street Theater

Disposable” and “masterpiece” aren’t two words that typically go together — but that’s the whole point of a new art exhibition at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

Bay Street is showcasing an unexpected medium for creativity: napkins. In partnership with AIA (The American Institute of Architects) Peconic, the Disposable Masterpieces exhibition celebrates the timeless tradition of capturing ideas in the moment, using whatever materials are on hand.

"Sag Harbor in the Future" on napkin by Bill Chaleff of Chaleff & Rogers Architects
“Sag Harbor in the Future” on napkin by Bill Chaleff of Chaleff & Rogers ArchitectsCourtesy Bay Street Theater

“We all know that feeling of being on the verge of spontaneous genius,” Maria Fumai Dietrich of AIA Peconic said. “The answer to a question, the solution to a problem, the image that conjures in our imagination is bursting and needs a place to land, even if just temporarily. We grab what’s nearby — perhaps the napkin under our drink at the local bar. And on that disposable medium, we put down our masterpiece. It’s romantic. But it’s also practical.”

Featuring sketches from AIA Peconic members and friends, the exhibition highlights how inspiration can strike anywhere, even during casual moments over drinks.

"A Building that does Not Directly Touch the Ground," by Chanel Hytower of BMA Architects on napkin at Bay Street Theater
“A Building that does Not Directly Touch the Ground,” by Chanel Hytower of BMA ArchitectsCourtesy Bay Street Theater

The exhibition, organized by AIA Peconic’s Emerging Professionals Committee, will remain on view through October in Bay Street Theater’s lobby, open to the public during theater hours. A reception celebrating the installation will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 6–7:30 p.m., featuring catered bites and a cash bar. Tickets for the reception are $10 for both members and non-members, and can be purchased in advance.

"Future Dream House" drawing on napkin, artist unknown at Bay Street Theater
“Future Dream House” drawing on napkin, artist unknownCourtesy Bay Street Theater

The collection offers a unique glimpse into the minds of local architects and creative thinkers, with the sketches serving as snapshots of creative problem-solving.

A representative from AIA Peconic told Dan’s Papers that they welcome anyone from the general public to create their own masterpieces on napkins with instructions in the lobby at Bay Street, though they are free to draw whatever they want.

"Vision for a New Bay Street Theater Public Courtyard," on napkin by Kyle McArdle of Sag Harbor at Bay Street Theater
“Vision for a New Bay Street Theater Public Courtyard,” by Kyle McArdle of Sag HarborCourtesy Bay Street Theater

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles