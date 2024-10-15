Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Titus Kaphar, Artist

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Titus Kaphar

Episode 203: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Titus Kaphar, an artist who is known for reinterpreting historical paintings to highlight marginalized narratives, particularly as it relates to race and identity. Kaphar’s art has appeared at galleries such as the Museum of Modern Art, Brooklyn Museum, Yale University, and more.

See Titus Kaphar’s art at kapharstudio.com.

