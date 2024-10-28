Dan Talks with Kathryn Szoka, Sag Harbor Photographer & Canio's Co-owner

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Kathryn Szoka

Episode 204: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Kathryn Szoka, a fine arts photographer from Sag Harbor known for capturing stunning East End landscape photography. Szoka is also a co-owner of Canio’s Books in the village, which was forced to close and is looking for a new home after 44 years in Sag Harbor.

She has published several photo essays such as Sag Harbor Is: A Literary Celebration.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

