Police: Suspect in Water Mill Resort Murder Found Dead by Suicide

A suspect in the murder of a woman whose body was found in Water Mill on Monday afternoon, Oct. 28, was found dead, according to authorities.

Thomas Gannon, 56, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his house at 19 Hidden Brooke Drive in Homestead, Pennsylvania, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The victim, Sabina Rosas, aka Sabina Khorramdel, 33, of Brooklyn, was found dead in a guest room at the Shou Sugi Ban House, a luxury wellness resort and spa on Montauk Highway.

According to multiple news outlets, Rosas was an artist originally from Tajikistan, but lived all over the world before settling in New York City in 2009, and graduated from Purchase College with a degree in new media. At the time she was murdered, she was planning to go to New York to meet with a former professor, who planned to recommend her for an art residency at a Manhattan nonprofit.

Rosas’ grieving family, who identified her as “Sabina Khorramdel” in a statement sent out to press, said they were grieving their “beloved daughter, sister, fiancee and friend.” They added, “As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy and love to our family” and asked for privacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruyò Journal (@ruyo.journal)

RUYO Journal, “an artist-run platform fostering critical discourse in the arts, film and theory in Central Asia,” of which Khorramdel is identified as a founder, released a statement expressing their grief on Facebook Wednesday:

“We are deeply heartbroken to share that our dear colleague and founder of RUYO Journal, Sabina Khorramdel, has left this world. Driven by her incredible energy and vision, Sabina moved walls so that gardens could flourish, inviting everyone seeking light. She shared everything she had and supported all of us. A beautiful soul and a gifted artist, she left an impactful legacy in the arts of Central Asia. The world feels empty without her. We love you, Sabina. Rest in peace.”

They also shared a photo of her just one week ago on Instagram (above, left) celebrating her “Seed Forms,” art installation, which they said “engaged participants in a multi-sensory experience, blending primordial chants and abstract painting to honor the region’s ancient spiritual traditions and heal cultural suppression.”

Police have not yet released any more details about Gannon or his alleged connection to the murder. Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad are continuing their investigation.