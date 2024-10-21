Mix up this pre-Prohibition era cocktail from Rowdy Hall. The Martinez is an OG inspired recipe with a modern twist featuring a special sweet vermouth from Spain. Who knew this sleek and mellow cousin of the OG Martini came first?

Rowdy Hall’s Martinez

MARTINEZ:

Bar Hill “Tom Cat” Old Tom Gin

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

Tximista Vermouth Rojo

Grapefruit bitters

RECIPE:

2oz Bar Hill Tom Cat

.75 oz Tximista Vermouth Rojo

.25 Luxardo Maraschino

2 dashes GF Bitters

DIRECTIONS:

In a mixing glass add gin, Luxardo, vermouth, add ice; stir with bar spoon for 10 seconds, strain into chilled glass, add bitters.

GARNISH:

Dried blood orange wheel