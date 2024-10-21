Cocktail Recipe: Rowdy Hall's Martinez Is a Prohibition Era Treat
1 minute 10/21/2024
Mix up this pre-Prohibition era cocktail from Rowdy Hall. The Martinez is an OG inspired recipe with a modern twist featuring a special sweet vermouth from Spain. Who knew this sleek and mellow cousin of the OG Martini came first?
Rowdy Hall’s Martinez
MARTINEZ:
Bar Hill “Tom Cat” Old Tom Gin
Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
Tximista Vermouth Rojo
Grapefruit bitters
RECIPE:
2oz Bar Hill Tom Cat
.75 oz Tximista Vermouth Rojo
.25 Luxardo Maraschino
2 dashes GF Bitters
DIRECTIONS:
In a mixing glass add gin, Luxardo, vermouth, add ice; stir with bar spoon for 10 seconds, strain into chilled glass, add bitters.
GARNISH:
Dried blood orange wheel