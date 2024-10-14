Riverhead Names Joseph Vullo Inaugural Community Champion

Riverhead Community Champion Joseph Vullo

The Town of Riverhead recently honored Joseph Vullo as its first-ever Community Champion for his continued volunteer work.

“This gentleman is involved in everything that goes on in this town, and if you ask for a volunteer he’s already standing next to you,” said Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard.

Joseph Vullo, 70, was presented the Community Champion award at the Riverhead Town Board Meeting on Oct. 1, when the board noted his work with Saint John’s Church, the local government and a number of other people-based activities.

“My move out to Riverhead was one of the best things I ever did in my life. I love it out here,” said Vullo. “It’s quiet – a little bit busier than it’s been in the past – but it’s growing, and that’s the enthusiasm I try to take from this. Trying to help Riverhead grow and grow, and get more beautiful each day.”

The board also played a video that featured Chairman of the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force Mark McLaughlin, as part of the “Riverhead in Action” media campaign, designed to show the work various town employees do, as well as other notable events and people around the area.

“I see him as the guy who’s always collecting money for raffles,” joked Council Member Kenneth Rothwell. “I lose a lot of money to this guy, that’s what I see,” which got a laugh out of the crowd, Vullo included.

Vullo’s importance to the community was tangible in the room, not only in the positive support the other attendees showed for his Community Champion ceremony, but from the town council as well.

In the “Riverhead in Action” video, Vullo said he was optimistic about the town’s future, “I want to see it reach its maximum potential. I want to see people hustling and bustling up and down Main Street. I want to see gift shops, I want to see great restaurants. We have a number of really, really good restaurants, we could use more.”