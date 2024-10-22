Event & Party Photos

Southampton History Museum's Fall Fair Returns

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/22/2024

Amy Gockli, Art KittRichard Lewin

Brendan and Shannan SweeneyRichard Lewin

Chris Van WinklerRichard Lewin

Claire Peterson with PearlRichard Lewin

Dianne Charkow, Elizabeth YastrzemskiRichard Lewin

Elizabeth Lyngholm, Bob Liehr, Marie CarreseRichard Lewin

Haley LeBoeuf, Danielle Flanagan, Nicole Donohue, Kelly Finagan, Rachel Klippel, Nicole SmithRichard Lewin

Jessica Burdine with OliviaRichard Lewin

Judy and Brian TremblayRichard Lewin

Katie Whipple, Laura Tharp, Hewitt Johnston, Dan WhippleRichard Lewin

Martin Zenk, Angel Eberlein, Bob Hayden, Sally Van AllenRichard Lewin

Pat RohbanRichard Lewin

Pratikshya, Bindu SimkhadaRichard Lewin

Sarah Kautz, David McMaster, SH History Museum Dir. of Dev. Liana MizziRichard Lewin

SH History Museum Exec. Dir. Sarah Kautz, Blacksmith and Dir. of Operations Timothy Van WinklerRichard Lewin

Shinnecock Nation's Jeremy, Avery and Silva DennisRichard Lewin

Stevie Lessing, Grace AhrensRichard Lewin

Tara Coady, Keira O'Malley, Zoe and Reily CoadyRichard Lewin

Tom Van WinklerRichard Lewin

Toni KasteRichard Lewin

Yara Abdelsalam, Elizabeth IzampuyeRichard Lewin

The Southampton History Museum‘s Fall Fair, hosted by Executive Director Sarah Kautz, invited visitors of all ages for a celebration of local history and culture.

Formerly known as the Harvest Fair, the one-day event featured live demonstrations by tradespeople, performances of 19th-century music, and storytelling. Families enjoyed interactive crafts, games and toys, while exploring the Rogers Mansion Museum Complex and Carriage House Thrift Shop.

