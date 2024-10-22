Southampton History Museum's Fall Fair Returns

Katie Whipple, Laura Tharp, Hewitt Johnston, Dan WhippleRichard Lewin
Martin Zenk, Angel Eberlein, Bob Hayden, Sally Van AllenRichard Lewin
Pat RohbanRichard Lewin
Pratikshya, Bindu SimkhadaRichard Lewin
Sarah Kautz, David McMaster, SH History Museum Dir. of Dev. Liana MizziRichard Lewin
SH History Museum Exec. Dir. Sarah Kautz, Blacksmith and Dir. of Operations Timothy Van WinklerRichard Lewin
Shinnecock Nation's Jeremy, Avery and Silva DennisRichard Lewin
Stevie Lessing, Grace AhrensRichard Lewin
Tara Coady, Keira O'Malley, Zoe and Reily CoadyRichard Lewin
Tom Van WinklerRichard Lewin
Toni KasteRichard Lewin
Yara Abdelsalam, Elizabeth IzampuyeRichard Lewin
The Southampton History Museum‘s Fall Fair, hosted by Executive Director Sarah Kautz, invited visitors of all ages for a celebration of local history and culture.
Formerly known as the Harvest Fair, the one-day event featured live demonstrations by tradespeople, performances of 19th-century music, and storytelling. Families enjoyed interactive crafts, games and toys, while exploring the Rogers Mansion Museum Complex and Carriage House Thrift Shop.
