Southampton History Museum's Fall Fair Returns

Amy Gockli, Art Kitt Richard Lewin Brendan and Shannan Sweeney Richard Lewin Chris Van Winkler Richard Lewin Claire Peterson with Pearl Richard Lewin Dianne Charkow, Elizabeth Yastrzemski Richard Lewin Elizabeth Lyngholm, Bob Liehr, Marie Carrese Richard Lewin Haley LeBoeuf, Danielle Flanagan, Nicole Donohue, Kelly Finagan, Rachel Klippel, Nicole Smith Richard Lewin Jessica Burdine with Olivia Richard Lewin Judy and Brian Tremblay Richard Lewin Katie Whipple, Laura Tharp, Hewitt Johnston, Dan Whipple Richard Lewin Martin Zenk, Angel Eberlein, Bob Hayden, Sally Van Allen Richard Lewin Pat Rohban Richard Lewin Pratikshya, Bindu Simkhada Richard Lewin Sarah Kautz, David McMaster, SH History Museum Dir. of Dev. Liana Mizzi Richard Lewin SH History Museum Exec. Dir. Sarah Kautz, Blacksmith and Dir. of Operations Timothy Van Winkler Richard Lewin Shinnecock Nation's Jeremy, Avery and Silva Dennis Richard Lewin Stevie Lessing, Grace Ahrens Richard Lewin Tara Coady, Keira O'Malley, Zoe and Reily Coady Richard Lewin Tom Van Winkler Richard Lewin Toni Kaste Richard Lewin Yara Abdelsalam, Elizabeth Izampuye Richard Lewin

The Southampton History Museum‘s Fall Fair, hosted by Executive Director Sarah Kautz, invited visitors of all ages for a celebration of local history and culture.

Formerly known as the Harvest Fair, the one-day event featured live demonstrations by tradespeople, performances of 19th-century music, and storytelling. Families enjoyed interactive crafts, games and toys, while exploring the Rogers Mansion Museum Complex and Carriage House Thrift Shop.