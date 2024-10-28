A Q&A with The Retreat Leadership: Today & Tomorrow

The Retreat Executive Director Loretta Davis and incoming ED Cate Carbonaro at a recent visit to The View for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the United States, 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually: One in four women and one in seven men. Almost all survivors experience psychological abuse. And they span all socio-economic groups, races and genders. In Suffolk County, The Retreat is the go-to resource for victims of domestic violence, who often are referred through the 24-hour hotline.

The Retreat shelter is a safe haven for those in crisis, but the organization also provides both virtual and in-person counseling, advocacy to negotiate through the court system and prevention education in local schools to model positive relationships. On December 31, Loretta Davis, executive director for the last 10 years, will step down, and Cate Carbonaro will take over the leadership position. The two professionals have been working together since mid-September, an innovative transition process that strengthens The Retreat as it moves into 2025.

Here the two professionals discuss both the Davis legacy and plans for the future under Carbonaro.

What contributions are you most proud of as you look back on the last 10 years?

Davis: Wow! It has been an amazing journey, and The Retreat has grown in smart, innovative ways to address abuse. I am proud that we NOW provide: legal services to survivors; specialized counseling services to children, adults and families; expanded/enhanced prevention education programs in schools reaching 3,000 participants and in police departments.

And we developed more than 48 partnerships with other agencies and government entities as well as expanded services to more survivors, including children.

These milestones happened because of our dedicated staff, board, volunteers and contributions from our community and supporters. I am proud that we have raised awareness and funds to address abuse, and that our services create a rippling effect of positive change for families and communities.

What are the most pressing issues for clients/The Retreat and how are you addressing them?

Davis: When survivors flee, they leave their jobs, friends, home and community behind. They often face financial abuse as well, pressing issues of safety and health, housing, childcare, employment. We provide legal services, case management, counseling, financial literacy and job placement to address these issues. When we cannot provide services needed, we make referrals.

The most pressing issue for The Retreat is always funding. Costs go up. Donors move. Grants end. It’s daunting. We depend on the generosity of others each and every day.

Carbonaro: As Loretta mentioned, our clients on Long Island face housing and food insecurity and safety concerns, and they need legal assistance and support for mental health needs. These unique vulnerabilities faced by trauma survivors and people experiencing poverty often intersect, creating complex situations for those who seek our help. The Retreat’s comprehensive services — from our 24/7 hotline and shelter to its legal advocacy, counseling, fatherhood initiative and prevention education — are all in place to support the holistic needs of the community.

Cate, what has excited you about joining The Retreat and what are your thoughts or plans for the future?

Carbonaro: I’m excited to join The Retreat because of its critical work supporting survivors of domestic violence and abuse on Long Island, where I grew up and now raise my three children. I’m proud to be part of an organization that helps the most vulnerable in our community.

My focus is to build on the existing efforts by expanding programs not only to serve domestic violence survivors, but also to address labor and sex trafficking, as well as sexual abuse. I envision The Retreat supporting young trafficking survivors through counseling, case management and community education, while also developing specialized programs for immigrant survivors, those in the criminal legal system and young people affected by family violence. Strengthening partnerships with pro bono and corporate entities, as well as community organizations, will help ensure every survivor has access to justice and resources. Additionally, I look forward to enhancing our violence prevention efforts through new partnerships and advocacy to address root causes. I am very excited to lead an amazing team of professionals at The Retreat committed to our mission and moving it forward, and to continuing to deepen relationships with the wonderful community of people who have supported The Retreat through the years.

The Retreat’s future is bright thanks to both of you. Anything you would like to add?

Davis: It’s been such an honor to work at The Retreat… The wonderful people I have met and developed relationships with. I am in awe of our courageous and resilient survivors. They inspire us all! Thank you for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Carbonaro: I want the community to know that I deeply understand the importance of this organization, and I promise to continue building on The Retreat’s legacy of healing and empowerment.

-PARTNER CONTENT