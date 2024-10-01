THRIVE East End Recovery Center Opens in Riverhead

FCA’s Ryan Kiser (holding scissors) is flanked by FCA President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds (left), Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine (right) and FCA staff and supporters.

Family and Children’s Association (FCA) inaugurated its new THRIVE East End Recovery Center on Monday, September 30, marking the conclusion of National Recovery Month.

THRIVE provides a substance-free space for recreational and social activities, cited as crucial for individuals seeking recovery. All programs at the center are offered free of charge.

The new facility, located at 680 Elton Street in Riverhead, aims to centralize recovery services for the North and South Forks of Long Island, replacing a previous site in Westhampton.

“We know the need is real – and we’re excited to launch this new, centrally located facility to better support the East End of Long Island,” said Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, FCA’s President and CEO. “We support individuals on their recovery journey by helping them sustain their progress and enhance their overall wellbeing. Together, we’re committed to ending epidemics.”

Established in 2017, THRIVE serves as Long Island’s first recovery community and outreach center. They have helped more than 30,000 individuals and families find and maintain their recovery, with support from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).

National Recovery Month, started in 1989, is intended to raise awareness of substance addiction recovery and promote more research around the cause. For more information about THRIVE East End, visit fcali.org.