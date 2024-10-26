Veronica Fitzgerald Remembered as Longtime East End Music Teacher

Veronica Fitzgerald

Veronica M. Fitzgerald died peacefully at her home in Hampton Bays on Sept. 28, just shy of her 100th birthday.

Born in Johnstown, Penn. on Oct. 10, 1924 to Herbert and Clara Luscombe, she married Eugene J. Fitzgerald of Bayside, Queens in 1947. They lived in Port Washington and moved to the East End in 1970.

She studied vocal music at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, and upon moving to Hampton Bays returned to school at Southampton College, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in education and later a master’s degree. She taught music for over 20 years in the Riverhead Central School District at Aquebogue and Riley Avenue Elementary Schools.

Fitzgerald was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Gene, and son-in-law, Carl, and is survived by her seven children: Sharon (Robert), David, Sheila (John), James, Kevin, Nancy and Julie (Michael); her 11 grandchildren: Andrea (Nate), Sabrina (Damon), Daniel, Bryan (Abby), Colin, Erin (Stephen), Michael, Heather, Emma, Jack and Luke; and four great grandchildren: Liam, Isla, Samuel and Luke.

Fitzgerald will be remembered for her dedication to her family, spending time and playing cards with her grandkids and her love of dogs. An avid reader, she loved travel, music and watching the sunsets over Peconic Bay.

A mass of Christian burial was held at St. Rosalie’s Church followed by interment at Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary R.C. Cemetery in Southampton. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Heart of the Hamptons.