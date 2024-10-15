After Its First Summer Season, Village Bistro Ramps Up for Fall with East Hampton Locals in Mind

Village Bistro in East Hampton

Even in the best of circumstances, the Hamptons restaurant business is not for the faint of heart. And when you open a new eatery in the space formerly occupied by a local legend, you really have to be on top of your game.

In mid-May, Village Bistro officially swung open its doors in East Hampton Village in the former location of the late, lamented Rowdy Hall, which had been a Main Street staple for over 25 years and has since reopened in a larger space in Amagansett.

With a full summer season under their belts, Village Bistro owner Adam Potter and operating partners Dane Sayles and Piero Zangarini of NSN Hospitality have retooled the Bistro’s French-accented offerings for autumn on the East End, placing special emphasis on appealing to full-time residents.

“We want to be a local restaurant for the community,” Sayles says. “As we go into the fall and winter months, we want to make sure we provide offerings that benefit the people who may not want to spend $80 or $90 for a personal meal.”

Local-friendly programs include an expanded happy hour, a new plat du jour menu and a nice roster of daily specials.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., six days a week – the Bistro is closed on Wednesdays – all appetizers, wines by the glass and draft beers are 50% off. And on Thursdays, all full bottles of wine are 25% off all night long.

There’s also a new two-course prix fixe menu for $36.50, which is available all evening on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 5–6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Another special is a twist on a traditional all-American meal. For $25, patrons can opt for an old-school burger and a beer. But if they’re feeling a bit more highbrow, they can substitute a martini for the beer and still pay the same $25.

The current plat du jour menu for fall features Halibut Milanese on Monday, Tacos on Tuesday, BBQ on Thursday, Fluke Meunière on Friday, Lobster Pasta on Saturday and Coq au Vin on Sunday.

“All of these different initiatives are being embraced by the community,” Sayles notes. “Especially at this time of year, people want to still be able to go out, but it needs to be affordable. And it’s good food, it’s a great space, it’s a great vibe – so there’s a little bit of something for everyone.”

Sayles adds that as the Bistro gets deeper into the fall and winter, “We’re going to be putting together some more great programs – stuff for Halloween, stuff for Thanksgiving, stuff for Christmas…”

At peak capacity, Village Bistro can seat about 90 people, including 10 or so at the bar and two dozen seats outside on the patio. There’s also a private party room available that can handle up to 30 guests.

When it comes to some of their personal favorite menu items, Sayles and his marketing and PR partner Brigid Cotter both mention the Bistro’s Heirloom Tomato Tart, which is served with burrata, onion jam, basil oil and sea salt, preferably with a nice glass of Sancerre. Or for something a little harder on the beverage side, the partners agree that the tart can even pair nicely with the restaurant’s house special Ananas Ardente Margarita, a noble concoction created with Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado Cristalino Tequila, pineapple juice, jalapeno, agave and lime.

Other menu favorites include French Onion Soup or Escargot, both prepared in the traditional style – or the decidedly less Gallic Shrimp Tacos with chipotle mayo.

Probably the biggest challenge when moving into a space formerly occupied by a local mainstay like Rowdy Hall – particularly because Rowdy anchored the space for two and a half decades – is weathering the initial resistance to change. Regardless of the quality of the new restaurant, there will always be a slice of potential visitors who would have preferred the eatery to stay exactly as it was.

“You’re not in a space for 26 years unless you’re doing something right,” Sayles said, tipping his cap to the Honest Man Restaurant Group, which owns Rowdy Hall and other notable eateries. “They built a longstanding rapport with the community and a great brand.”

But restaurant veterans like Sayles and his partners at NSN, who also own and/or manage multiple venues on the East End stretching from Montauk to Southampton, understand how to reimagine an eatery – even one that was firmly woven into the fabric of a local community.

“Rowdy did need some love at the end – and I think a lot of people were pleasantly surprised walking into Village Bistro for the first time and seeing the differences we made,” added Brigid Cotter, who in addition to her partnership with NSN is a principal and co-founder of Lavender Street Creative Studio. “We did get a lot of great feedback. There might have been a different person who didn’t know that Rowdy had left, but those who were coming in who knew we were here were really excited about the new look and feel.”

“I think now people are much more appreciative of the space. They understand that it’s no longer Rowdy Hall and that it’s its own entity standing on its own two legs,” Sayles said. “The aim is to continue to build awareness of the restaurant and to become a staple. And hopefully, we can be around for 26 years, too – or even longer.”

Village Bistro is located at 10 Main Street in East Hampton. Learn more and check out menus at villagebistroeh.com.