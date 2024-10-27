Westhampton Beach Fall Festival Rings in Autumn
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/27/2024
Kalyn Sabo, Nick BanvoietRick Seigleman
Rooted Hospitality Group's Mathew Corenell, Steven Tross, Rachel HershRick Seigleman
Claudio BotteroRick Seigleman
Sky Hanson, Gianna GenpileRick Seigleman
Vikki Saso, Silvia McFarland, Tim Tillman, Margaret PuglisiRick Seigleman
Chamber of Commerce Exec. Dir. Kim ClarkRick Seigleman
Tatiana Sibre, Andrea Sanclemente with Michelle, Gianna and VanessaRick Seigleman
Joel Posner, Maresa CreccaRick Seigleman
Mara Zonderman, Andrea RobertsRick Seigleman
Verona Easton, Lauren Goynn, Christopher RamosRick Seigleman
Sarah White, Madison SaccoRick Seigleman
Linn Turecamo, Willina Steinke and TheodoreRick Seigleman
Francine Iannone, Darlene Loiola with LucyRick Seigleman
Greg, Steph and Lexi MendelsonRick Seigleman
Krystin Koerner with SakiRick Seigleman
INLET2INLET Volunteers Maureen Loviglio, Florence Brady, Dan Morley, Michele Lynch, Jean Murphy, Pat MorleyRick Seigleman
Anne Dennis, Eliza MayerRick Seigleman
Bob Mozer, Jok KommerRick Seigleman
Danielle Cavaliere, Alyssa KehrRick Seigleman
Kieran Ryan, Steve Lombardo, Eric FinderRick Seigleman
Elyse RichmanRick Seigleman
The Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce‘s President Liz Lambrecht hosted the annual Fall Festival.
The event drew families and visitors for a day of fun with activities and entertainment.
The festival featured a petting zoo, clowns, and family activities, while food trucks and local restaurants provided food and craft vendors provided artisan goods.
A beer garden kept adults refreshed and live performances from Gabrielle Ross Children’s Music Show and Wonderous Stories kept the crowd entertained.