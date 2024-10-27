Westhampton Beach Fall Festival Rings in Autumn

The Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce‘s President Liz Lambrecht hosted the annual Fall Festival.

The event drew families and visitors for a day of fun with activities and entertainment.

The festival featured a petting zoo, clowns, and family activities, while food trucks and local restaurants provided food and craft vendors provided artisan goods.

A beer garden kept adults refreshed and live performances from Gabrielle Ross Children’s Music Show and Wonderous Stories kept the crowd entertained.