Westhampton Beach Fall Festival Rings in Autumn

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/27/2024

Kalyn Sabo, Nick BanvoietRick Seigleman

Rooted Hospitality Group's Mathew Corenell, Steven Tross, Rachel HershRick Seigleman

Claudio BotteroRick Seigleman

Sky Hanson, Gianna GenpileRick Seigleman

Vikki Saso, Silvia McFarland, Tim Tillman, Margaret PuglisiRick Seigleman

Chamber of Commerce Exec. Dir. Kim ClarkRick Seigleman

Tatiana Sibre, Andrea Sanclemente with Michelle, Gianna and VanessaRick Seigleman

Joel Posner, Maresa CreccaRick Seigleman

Mara Zonderman, Andrea RobertsRick Seigleman

Verona Easton, Lauren Goynn, Christopher RamosRick Seigleman

Sarah White, Madison SaccoRick Seigleman

Linn Turecamo, Willina Steinke and TheodoreRick Seigleman

Francine Iannone, Darlene Loiola with LucyRick Seigleman

Greg, Steph and Lexi MendelsonRick Seigleman

Krystin Koerner with SakiRick Seigleman

INLET2INLET Volunteers Maureen Loviglio, Florence Brady, Dan Morley, Michele Lynch, Jean Murphy, Pat MorleyRick Seigleman

Anne Dennis, Eliza MayerRick Seigleman

Bob Mozer, Jok KommerRick Seigleman

AerialistsRick Seigleman

Danielle Cavaliere, Alyssa KehrRick Seigleman

Kieran Ryan, Steve Lombardo, Eric FinderRick Seigleman

Elyse RichmanRick Seigleman

The Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce‘s President Liz Lambrecht hosted the annual Fall Festival.

The event drew families and visitors for a day of fun with activities and entertainment.

The festival featured a petting zoo, clowns, and family activities, while food trucks and local restaurants provided food and craft vendors provided artisan goods.

A beer garden kept adults refreshed and live performances from Gabrielle Ross Children’s Music Show and Wonderous Stories kept the crowd entertained.

