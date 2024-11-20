Amy Zerner Discusses Thankfulness & 'Harvest Moon' Cover

November 22, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Amy Zerner

This week’s cover comes to us from Springs artist and fashion and jewelry designer Amy Zerner, who discusses her process and inspiration for “Harvest Moon,” new projects on the horizon, and all she has to be thankful for in this fabulous life she’s manifested with partner Monte Farber.

A Conversation with Amy Zerner

Tell me about “Harvest Moon” – what is the story behind this piece?

The Harvest Moon art on the cover is from a new book project I am working on. This goddess is rooted to the Earth. Upon her head she wears a headdress of fruit and flowers, tying her to the abundance in nature. In her right hand she clasps a cornucopia. There is growth all about her, for she is the fertile Earth Mother showering us with her bounty. Her nurturing femininity also helps us to give birth to creative ideas. At her feet flow the waters of the collective unconscious uniting us all as her family in the most profound way. As she gazes into this misty stream, she trusts that its waters will give new life to the seeds that are her children. By helping us to know and share love, peace, creativity and happiness, this Earth Goddess helps us bring our dreams to fruition in a world where logic and intuition should dwell together as do Heaven and Earth.

This piece symbolizes creativity, giving birth, and all the richness of the natural world. In our way of looking at things, creativity is spirituality. We honor these gifts in ourselves by using the powers of our creative source always and all ways.

How does a piece like this come together? Does the image come through your collage process, or do you have a plan going in?

I compose my tapestries and collages from imagery that inspires me, drawn from many eras, cutting and piecing found photographs, antique book illustrations, glamorous goddesses from bygone eras, blending them into mixed-media, surreal soulscapes, with vintage embellishments and layers of textures and trims, as well as painting and drawing. Combining disparate influences, periods in history, references and sensibilities, I invite the viewer to share in the hope and possibility that the differences and elements that define us can also unite and soothe us.

Every time I make a work of art, I am ready for a new adventure. I generally do not make sketches before I begin. Collage is a very therapeutic technique because it is a creative and spontaneous process; it allows me to be open to my soul language, to imagine the way I would like things to be. When we develop our abilities to visualize, we can achieve many goals, we can create our own reality. As I make the many decisions of placement and balance by intuitively adding and eliminating elements, my decision-making muscles are strengthened on a daily basis. By trusting and connecting to my “dream world” of metaphors and symbols, I draw up answers and revelations from the well of the unconscious. That is why I love to make art all the time, because it is such a spiritual journey.

This image has themes of Thanksgiving, like the cornucopia horn of plenty and the feast. What are you thankful for?

This fall is the 50th anniversary of Monte’s and my meeting. We’re more in love now than ever and we are incredibly thankful for that. “Make your life a work of art and your art a work of life” – that is our mission statement and the intention of every one of our creations. Since we first met in 1974, we have chosen to work together using my art and Monte’s words to create The Enchanted World of Amy Zerner and Monte Farber; it’s our way of changing the world, i.e., being the change we want to see.

How do you balance your efforts creating art, fashion and jewelry — not to mention all the metaphysical books and tools you create with your husband?

My art, fashion and jewelry designs mean so much to me — I am passionate about my work and I love to create beautiful things. It is very personal. Working with recycled and found fabrics in my art since the ’70s naturally led me to designing clothes. Which led to me selling my Art Couture at Bergdorf Goodman for the last 24 years. Creativity is healing. Fashion can be healing. The way we dress expresses who we are and the way we see the world — what we wear can transform our minds, bodies and spirit.

There are always fabrics, images, and ideas flying around in my studio. It is all heartwork, from amulets and talismans to big tapestries full of signs and symbols, collaging the combinations to say what I feel. I am like a bee, making honey, always buzzing, and I look forward each day to see how I am inspired and what I can manifest. The many books and oracles that I create with Monte have been a wonderful way to collaborate and an important way for us to share our work. I also believe that art, creativity, colors and rituals, including the self-caring of how we dress and adorn ourselves, are essential elements for enhancing wellness.

I also take great care to protect my stress and energy. I am mindful of these essential wellness practices for bringing balance to my inner and outer life: empowerment, contemplation, intention, relaxation, moderate exercise, organic food, breathing exercises and good sleep.

Do you have any exciting new projects in the works, with your art or otherwise?

Our feature documentary AMY & MONTE: A Legacy of Love & Creativity shares our world of love, magic, art, fun, creativity, humor, mindfulness, collaboration, support, trust and dedication. The 60-minute film has been two years in the making by our wonderful and talented producer/director, and friend, Annmarie Sairrino of Ammo Entertainment. It is finished and will be entered into film festivals and pitched to distributors in 2025.

Is there anything you’d like to add?

I am excited about my 2025 Enchanted Worlds Wall Calendar, published by Insight Editions (we are their new Mind, Body, Spirit authors). The calendar features a beautiful tapestry image each month and includes a 12 x 18 inch framable print.

Our next project “The Vision Board Oracle” (also published by Insight Editions) comes out in February. In this book, we give insightful, practical information on vision board crafting and using intuition and visualizations to help manifest your hopes and dreams. Every card in the oracle deck is a fabric collage by me and includes a motivational affirmation from Monte to guide you on your journey.

I currently have my Goddess tapestry series at Keyes Art Gallery in Sag Harbor, in the exhibit Weavers which will be up through Dec. 16. Monte and I are doing a book signing with mini-readings there from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

See more at enchantedworld.com