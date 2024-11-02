Carol Ann Spencer Remembered as Compassionate Sag Harbor Community Member

Carol Ann Spencer

Carol Ann Spencer, beloved mother, grandmother and dedicated member of the Sag Harbor community, died peacefully in her home on Oct. 18. She was 80.

Born on May 7, 1944, Spencer was a loving and devoted mother to her two sons, Todd and Glen, and a cherished grandmother to her three grandchildren, Cassandra, Connor and Riley. She was a guiding force in their lives, offering love, wisdom and unwavering support.

Spencer graduated with a B.S. in nursing from the University of Massachusetts and, for nearly 30 years, she served as the school nurse for the Sag Harbor School District, where she touched the lives of countless students and their families. Her compassion and care went far beyond the call of duty, and she was known for her ability to make everyone feel safe and comforted, whether it was for a scraped knee or a serious illness. Her dedication to the health and well-being of children was a testament to her nurturing spirit.

Spencer was also deeply involved in the Sag Harbor community. As an active member of the Sag Harbor Old Whalers Church, she gave her time and energy to countless church events, services and initiatives. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she found great joy in serving others through the church. In addition to her work at the church, Spencer was a tireless supporter of the Sag Harbor Community Food Pantry, where she volunteered to ensure that no one in her community went without the basic necessities.

Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds, and she touched many lives through her service. Her warmth, kindness and selflessness will be missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion and community spirit that will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Spencer was preceded in death by her father, Frederick John Bollenbach; her mother, Catherine Weidemann; and her brother, Daryl Bollenbach. She is survived by her brother Peter; sons, Todd and Glen; grandchildren, Cassandra, Connor and Riley; and a wide circle of family, friends and community members whose lives she enriched.

A celebration of Spencer’s life was held at the Old Whalers Church on Oct. 23. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sag Harbor Community Food Pantry. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed.