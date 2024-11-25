Chris Cuomo Reflects on CNN Firing, NewsNation & More

Chris Cuomo Sean Zanni/Patrickmcmullan.com

Former CNN primetime star and longtime Hamptons resident Chris Cuomo has been steadily rebuilding his life after a public fall from grace in 2021. Once one of cable news’ most prominent figures, Cuomo is now reflecting on his journey, describing his departure from CNN as “the most embarrassing and disheartening time in my life.”

Speaking to People magazine from his East Hampton home, Cuomo confessed, “I don’t like doing interviews,” but shared insights during the rare interview, saying, “Other than worry, regret and living in the past is very poisonous because you can’t change it.”

His termination stemmed from his involvement in shaping his brother Andrew Cuomo’s defense during a sexual harassment scandal.

“I never kept any secrets about what I was doing,” Cuomo insisted. “You don’t have to believe me.”

Despite the controversy, Cuomo has found new footing as the host of CUOMO on NewsNation. Therapy, he said, has been instrumental in helping him navigate the turbulence.

“You get up, you get over yourself, you get help,” Cuomo said. The journalist also spoke about his unwavering support for his family, particularly his brother, the former New York governor. “I’ll always help my family,” he declared, adding, “I knew it wouldn’t be a popular idea, but I don’t judge how I take care of my family through the lens of how other people feel about it.”

Cuomo also addressed his new role at NewsNation, where his daily talk show resonates with independent-minded viewers.

“It’s an opportunity to provide a service to critical-thinking independents,” he explained.

Now, the 54-year-old is balancing his professional comeback with personal healing. “I love my kids. I love my family,” he said. “They’ve been my anchor.”