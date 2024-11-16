Dan’s Papers NYC Launches Inaugural Issue

Dan’s Papers NYC debuted Nov. 15, 2024.

Dan’s Papers is expanding its storied legacy with this week’s launch of Dan’s Papers NYC, bringing its signature coverage of arts, lifestyle, dining, and news to the heart of New York City.

From November to April, Dan’s Papers NYC will be published monthly in print and online daily at DansPapers.com. The issues are being mailed to Hamptons homeowners whose primary residences are in Manhattan. The goal is staying connected with readers who love the Hamptons — even when they are in the city after the sun sets on summer.

“Our readers have come to love our unique blend of wit and wisdom, which you won’t find anywhere else,” Dan’s Papers Co-Publisher Josh Schneps wrote in the inaugural issue that hit stands on Nov. 15. “We hope you will find the Dan’s you have come to love with more content focused on New York City.”

The expansion comes three years after the award-winning Dan’s Papers — an iconic mainstay of the Hamptons for nearly 65 years — launched Dan’s Papers Palm Beach to stay connected to readers who fly South for the off-season. Like the NYC edition, Dan’s Papers Palm Beach is published between November and April.

“This endeavor has successfully allowed the sun to shine on Dan’s Papers throughout winter,” Schneps said of the Palm Beach edition.

Known for its timely, whimsical, satirical, entertaining, and enlightening coverage and commentary, the original Southampton-based Dan’s Papers remains the only weekly publication covering the entire East End of Long Island year-round.

Dan’s Papers is owned by Schneps Media, one of the largest local news groups in New York State with more than 100 newspapers and websites across LI, NYC, Westchester, and Philadelphia. Sister publications include the amNewYork Metro, Long Island Press, Fire Island News, Queens Courier, Brooklyn Paper, and many more.

Read the digital edition of the inaugural Dan’s Papers NYC here.

Want to advertise, subscribe, submit a letter to the editor, or pitch a story idea? Visit danspapers.com/contact-us