Patricia Silverstein Honored at Dominican Women's Development Center 36th Annual Gala

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 11/25/2024

Patricia Silverstein, Pat Wong, Clarissa Molina and Dr. Anna Cepin

Robert and Patricia Silverstein

Cathleen Trigg Jones

Rosita Romero

Dancers

Dancers

Patricia Silverstein, Founder and President of the Silverstein Dream Foundation and a board member of The Cure Alliance, was honored with the Health & Philanthropy Visionary Award at the 36th Annual Dominican Women’s Development Center Gala, themed “Building Futures.”

The evening was hosted by Cathleen Trigg-Jones, Founder and CEO of iWoman.

The event recognized leaders for their contributions to health and community advancement.

Alongside Silverstein, Ana Cepin received the Health Educator & Provider Award, Pat Wang was honored with the Healthcare Leadership Award and Clarissa Molina was celebrated with the Building Futures Award.

