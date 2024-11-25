Patricia Silverstein Honored at Dominican Women's Development Center 36th Annual Gala
11/25/2024
Patricia Silverstein, Founder and President of the Silverstein Dream Foundation and a board member of The Cure Alliance, was honored with the Health & Philanthropy Visionary Award at the 36th Annual Dominican Women’s Development Center Gala, themed “Building Futures.”
The evening was hosted by Cathleen Trigg-Jones, Founder and CEO of iWoman.
The event recognized leaders for their contributions to health and community advancement.
Alongside Silverstein, Ana Cepin received the Health Educator & Provider Award, Pat Wang was honored with the Healthcare Leadership Award and Clarissa Molina was celebrated with the Building Futures Award.