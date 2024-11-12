Adorable East End Pets Up for Adoption This November

Hip Hop is available at Kent Animal Shelter

Local animal shelters have wonderful pets up for adoption and waiting for you in the Hampton and North Fork!

Pets Up for Adoption

Hip Hop (photo at top of page)

Rescued from a high-kill shelter in Georgia, this sweet, 2-year-old domestic shorthair is ready to find her forever home. Litter box trained and people-friendly, she adores curling up on laps, especially when there’s a chance for some gentle stroking along her silky black fur. Playful at heart, she loves mouse toys and rolling cat tracks, though she also enjoys a quiet moment by the window, basking in the sun. She’s adapting well to her surroundings, but if other cats get too close, she simply grumbles a bit and calmly moves along.

Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com

Bachi

With a heart full of love, Bachi is a gentle senior dog looking for a serene home to enjoy her golden years. She may move a bit slower and needs daily medication for her aches, but her warm, affectionate nature shines through. Preferring a quieter space with children over 12, Bachi would thrive in a patient, understanding home that offers regular mental enrichment to keep her spirits high. Currently in a foster home, Bachi’s ideal family will give her the care and comfort she deserves. If you’re ready to make her golden years truly special, consider meeting her today.

ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Louise

This sweet 3-month-old kitten is ready to meet her forever family at Bideawee’s Westhampton location. Louise is playful, curious, and sure to bring plenty of joy to her new home. She’s been spayed, microchipped, and has received all her age-appropriate vaccines, making her fully prepared for adoption. Visitors can stop by anytime from Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to meet her — no appointment needed! If you’re looking for a cuddly companion with lots of love to give, come meet Louise and see if she’s the perfect fit for you.

Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Rocky

This spirited senior may be small, but Rocky has a personality as big as they come! At around 15 years old, Rocky is looking for a cozy home where he can enjoy his golden years with a loving family. Originally rescued from a local shelter, this white and black mixed-breed charmer weighs just 18.4 pounds but is packed with heart. Rocky’s ideal family will cherish his senior status and provide the comfort and companionship he deserves.

Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Pigeon

This playful tabby cat is as friendly as he is adorable! Pigeon, a medium-sized male, has a lively personality and loves to be the center of attention. With a knack for making his people laugh, he’s affectionate and always ready for some fun. He’s also house-trained and up-to-date on all vaccinations, making him ready for a smooth transition to his forever home. Pigeon gets along well with other cats, dogs and children, making him a great fit for nearly any family.

North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org

Bargo

With his striking brindle coat and curious spirit, Bargo is a handsome, medium-sized Catahoula Leopard Dog mix ready to find his forever home. Athletic and affectionate, Bargo loves exploring and staying active, making him a fantastic match for an energetic family. He’s up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered, and ready to bring his lively personality into a loving environment. Bargo does well with other dogs and would thrive in a home that appreciates his playful and inquisitive nature.

North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org