East End Winter Arts Guide 2024: Performing Arts & More in the Hamptons & North Fork

“The Nutcracker” performed by Peconic Ballet Theatre

See what’s happening on East End stages and more performing arts and activities across the Hamptons and North Fork this winter.

Peconic Ballet Theatre – The Nutcracker

November 29 – December 1

Join Clara in this magical holiday classic as her Nutcracker doll transforms into a prince and takes her on an unforgettable adventure through the Land of Sweets. With stunning choreography and festive music, Peconic Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition for all ages. $32–$48.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, whbpac.org

“A Family Christmas” Tour

Friday, November 29, 8 p.m.

The Irish Tenors are bringing its “A Family Christmas” tour across the country. Experience the magic of the holiday season with beloved Christmas tunes performed by the trio.

The Suffolk, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead, suffolktheater.com

White Christmas

Friday, November 29 – Friday, December 29

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by their former army commander. Tickets are $35-$104.50.

The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport, thegateway.org

A Swingin’ Christmas

Wednesday, December 4, 8 p.m.

Experience the holiday season with Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses as they bring their electrifying “Swinging Christmas” tour to the stage. Tickets are $35-$69.

The Suffolk, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead, suffolktheater.com

Westhampton Beach Holiday Stroll

Friday, December 6, 6 p.m.

Entry Support local businesses and find unique holiday gifts at the Westhampton Beach Holiday Stroll. From artisan goods to boutique fashion, there’s something for everyone. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, helping to keep the arts alive in the community.

Main Street, Westhampton Beach Village

Sarah Conway & The Playful Souls Christmas Show

Friday, December 13, 8 p.m.

Regular performers at Stephen Talkhouse, Sarah Conway and The Playful Souls are set to perform a mix of rock, country and blues, with a dash of gospel. Tickets are $25.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett, stephentalkhouse.com

Winter Watershed Walk Series

Friday, December 13, 10 a.m.

Join Peconic Baykeeper and Peconic Estuary Partnership for its third year of Winter Watershed Walk Series. This year’s features four new and different locations around the Peconic Estuary.

Broad Cove, Overlook Drive, Riverhead, peconicbaykeeper.org

The Nutcracker

Friday, December 13, Saturday, December 14, Sunday, December 15

The Hampton Ballet Theatre School (HBTS) is excited to present their fifteenth annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s beloved Nutcracker at Guild Hall’ in East Hampton.

Guild Hall, 158 Main St, East Hampton, call 888-933-4287 or go to hamptonballettheatreschool. com

The Nutcracker

Saturday, December 14 – Sunday, December 15

Join Clara in a journey of holiday magic with Peconic Ballet Theatre’s captivating production. Watch as Clara’s beloved Nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince, guiding her through a spellbound forest and into the dazzling Land of Sweets. Along the way, she encounters the radiant Sugar Plum Fairy and a host of beloved characters. Tickets are $37.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, whbpac.org

Swinger! with Judy Carmichael

Saturday, December 14, 8 p.m.

The jazz musician comes to Sag Harbor for an evening of swing music from the 1930s and 1940s. Tickets are $49.99-$69.99.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, baystreet.org

Talkhouse Christmas Party

Thursday, December 19, 7 p.m.

A fundraiser through the East Hampton Community to collect toys, clothing and more for local families and children in need during the holiday season. No tickets.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett, stephentalkhouse.com

A Classical Christmas with Long Island Concert Orchestra

December 20, 8 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with the Long Island Concert Orchestra as they perform timeless Christmas classics like Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite and Handel’s Messiah. This enchanting concert will fill you with the spirit of the season through the magic of classical music. $40

The Suffolk, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead, suffolktheater.com

Back in the Building

Tuesday, December 31 – Sunday, January 5, 2025

A multi-media and live musical journey across Elvis’ life. His iconic style, embraced by many of today’s artists, continues to intrigue audiences of all generations. The show will spotlight Elvis’ film career, feature champions and finalists from Elvis Presley Enterprises’ worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, and have an Ann-Margret tribute artist. Tickets are $35-$84.50.

The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport, thegateway.org

Anthony Rodia: Totally Relatable Tour

Tuesday, December 31, 7 p.m.

Join the first generation Italian-American comedian as he brings his humor to Westhampton Beach. In 2019, Rodia returned to comedy and left his day job to become a full-time stand-up comic. He hit the ground running and performed 100 shows in just nine months, and within three years he has gained a massive fan base online and around the country. Tickets are $64-$92.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, whbpac.org

The Addams Family

Friday, January 24, 2025 – Sunday, February 16, 2025

The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Tickets are $35-$104.50.

The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport, thegateway.org