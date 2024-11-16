James Peter Kelly Remembered for Generous Spirit

James Peter Kelly

James Kelly, a devoted family man, sports enthusiast and proud Irish- American, died on November 2, just one day before he and his beloved wife, Kathy, would have celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Born in Brooklyn, near Ebbets Field, Kelly grew up a die-hard Brooklyn Dodgers fan, inspired by his favorite player, Peewee Reese. His love for sports extended to basketball, baseball, football and especially golf — a passion he carried with him throughout his life.

Together with Kathy, he raised his family in Nanuet, New York, and then built his “dream home” in East Hampton in 1985. For many years they also split their time between East Hampton and Tarpon Springs, Florida. where they enjoyed life to the fullest, dancing with friends and traveling the high seas on many a cruise.

After a successful career at General Foods, Kelly retired as the director of corporate accounting for the international division. Known for his unwavering commitment to his team, he took great pride in recruiting young talent and instilled in his employees the same values he lived by: hard work, dedication and integrity. Kelly set high expectations for his team, yet no one worked harder than he did. His colleagues and friends admired his leadership, and many remember him as a mentor who genuinely cared for their success.

Kelly’s family was his greatest joy. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather who taught those around him the importance of family, loyalty and resilience. Known affectionately as “MacGyver,” he had a knack for fixing anything — no matter how unconventional his methods were, he got the job done with a generous heart and steady hands.

Kelly was deeply dedicated to his faith and was an active member of Most Holy Trinity Church, where he served as an acolyte and a eucharistic minister. His commitment to his church and community was a reaction of his generous spirit and his desire to help those around him.

His Irish heritage was a source of deep pride, and he embodied the strength, humor and warmth of his ancestors, serving as an active member of East Hampton’s Irish American Club. He leaves behind a legacy of love, loyalty and laughter, values that will continue through his children, grandchildren and all who had the honor of knowing him.

Kelly will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathy, and his family, including his daughter, Kara Kelly (Terry McClenahan) of Buffalo, New York, his son, Mark (Kelly) Kelly of Raleigh, North Carolina, his daughter-in-law, Marilyn Kelly of Pleasantville, New York, five grandchildren, Katie and Rory McClenahan, and Paige, Gracie and Caroline Kelly, and his sister, Betty Lonegan of Monroe Township, New Jersey, who will carry forward the values he instilled in them. He is predeceased by his son, Jim Kelly, and his sister, Maureen Smithem.

His memory will live on in the lives he touched, both personally and professionally. Memorial donations may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation or East End Hospice.